One Medical Goes Public in Bid to Transform Primary Care

One Medical Goes Public in Bid to Transform Primary Care

One Medical Goes Public in Bid to Transform Primary Care

The membership-based primary care provider came to the table with an ambitious business proposition: that primary care can use technology and high-end customer service to draw in patients willing to pay a little extra.
