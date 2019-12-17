Global  

Animals: How Real is Winter's Story?

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:53s
Animals: How Real is Winter's Story?

Animals: How Real is Winter's Story?

Winter the dolphin stars as herself in the new movie Dolphin Tale, which details her rescue and rehab after losing her tail.

Jorge Ribas interviews the cast and crew to find out how much of the movie remains true to life.
