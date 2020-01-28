Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kobe Bryant > Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash lacked certificate to fly in fog

Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash lacked certificate to fly in fog

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash lacked certificate to fly in fog

Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash lacked certificate to fly in fog

The company whose helicopter crashed and killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others on Sunday was not certified to fly in foggy conditions requiring pilots to use only cockpit instruments.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash lacked certificate to fly in fog

The charter company whose helicopter crashed and killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not have the proper certification to allow the pilot to fly on instruments.

Flight instruments are cockpit tools that let a pilot measure such things as altitude and speed when visibility is low – as was the case on Sunday, when Bryant’s helicopter crashed amid heavy clouds and fog.

Island Express Helicopters, which owned the Sikorsky S-76B, was only certified to operate under what’s called visual flight rules - which mean pilots must be able to clearly see outside the aircraft in daylight.

The helicopter was equipped for instrument flying and the pilot was licensed to use them.

But due to the lack of company certification, he was required to fly only when he could navigate visually.

The twin-engine helicopter slammed into a hillside in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

Air traffic controllers had given the pilot “special visual flight rules,” or clearance to fly in the less-than-optimal weather around the Burbank airport.

Fog was so thick at the time of the crash that police grounded their own helicopters.

In a statement, Island Express Helicopters said it was suspending all services, adding, “the shock of the accident affected all staff.” Bryant’s former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, will return to the court Friday night for the first time since his death, with a tribute planned to honor one of their greatest-ever players.



Recent related news from verified sources

Blac Chyna Slams Kylie Jenner for Taking Dream on Helicopter Involved in Kobe Bryant Crash, Allegedly Without Permission

This week, Kylie Jenner made the reveal that she had ridden in the same helicopter that took the...
Just Jared - Published

Helicopter company in Kobe Bryant crash not certified to fly in poor visibility: reports

The charter company whose helicopter crashed and killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ImKrystenSmith

Krysten Smith RT @SportsCenter: The 2020 NBA All-Star game will pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant 🙏 💜 Team LeBron will wear No. 2 and Team Giannis w… 3 seconds ago

allie_aloia

Allie🌊 RT @usdcas: We extend our condolences to the families of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, and every other person in the tragic helicopter cras… 11 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

In Honor Of Kobe, Vanessa Bryant Sets Up Victims Relief Fund [Video]In Honor Of Kobe, Vanessa Bryant Sets Up Victims Relief Fund

Vanessa Bryant broke her silence over the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna while also announcing the MambaOnThree Fund. The effort will help support the families of the other seven..

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 01:33Published

Lakers, Fans Set For Emotional First Game Since Kobe’s Death [Video]Lakers, Fans Set For Emotional First Game Since Kobe’s Death

The Los Angeles Lakers will play their first game Friday since the death of legendary player Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash this past weekend which also claimed the lives of eight others, including..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.