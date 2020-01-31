Trends and Talkers: Basket for Kobe, cute makeup tutorial, Shirley Temple King

Global  

This week in Trends and Talkers the younger generation brought us moments this week that lifted our spirits, warmed our hearts and simply made us smile.

Kobe Bryant and all the victims of the helicopter crash were on our minds and one high school basketball moment lifted our spirits.

4 seconds left on the clock, number 24 Trenton McLaughlin gets the ball and magic happens.

From basketball to football.

8-year-old Reese loves making make-up tutorials, her mom posted a new video that swept the hearts of everyone who has seen it.

(play video here) her favorite team... The chiefs are in the super bowl and she transforms into Patrick Mahomes.

This last kid is sure to bring a smile to your face.

He calls himself "The Shirley Temple king" and he gives the brutally honest truth about different restaurants Shirley temples.

If you see a video that's perfect for Trends and Talkers, send an email to [email protected]
