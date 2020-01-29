Meghan Trainor Talks Collab With The Pussycat Dolls, Kanye West’s Sunday Service

If you were “All About That Bass” then you have “No Excuses” to treat yourself to Meghan Trainor’s third studio album ‘Treat Myself’, which drops on Jan.

31.

While sitting down with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante, she reveals how The Pussycat Dolls collaboration came to be.

Plus, she shares what it was like to experience Kanye West’s Sunday Service.