Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Demi Lovato Reflects On Emotional Grammys Performance

Demi Lovato Reflects On Emotional Grammys Performance

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Demi Lovato Reflects On Emotional Grammys Performance

Demi Lovato Reflects On Emotional Grammys Performance

Demi Lovato had the audience in tears while she performed her new single “Anyone” at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

In a new interview with Andy Cohen, she shares what it was like to return to the stage for the first time since her nearly fatal drug overdose in July 2018.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Selena Gomez, Sam Smith and Pink Rave Over Demi Lovato's Emotional Grammys Performance

The 'Sober' singer makes her comeback at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards by performing 'Anyone', a 'cry...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •SifyBillboard.comTMZ.com


Helicopter Pilots Assess What Happened During Kobe Bryant's Deadly Crash

Several experienced helicopter pilots are weighing in on the deadly crash that killed Kobe Bryant,...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

skylightbraille

Kadianne 😃 RT @ETCanada: Watch: #DemiLovato opens up to #AndyCohen about her emotional #GRAMMYs performance of her heartbreaking new single #Anyone h… 1 hour ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Watch: #DemiLovato opens up to #AndyCohen about her emotional #GRAMMYs performance of her heartbreaking new single… https://t.co/cW2lItfEuw 1 hour ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas #Canada: Demi Lovato Reflects On Emotional Grammys Performance https://t.co/FR6cbIAQXD 2 hours ago

DrJimmyStar

Jimmy Star RT @AntonCountrySup: Demi Lovato reflects on 'emotional' Grammys 2020 performance after overdose https://t.co/aLB8wPxToX via @pagesix @DrJi… 3 days ago

AntonCountrySup

CountrySuper⭐️ Demi Lovato reflects on 'emotional' Grammys 2020 performance after overdose https://t.co/aLB8wPxToX via @pagesix @DrJimmyStar #CountrySuper 3 days ago

Overlooked_Inc

OVERLOOKED Demi Lovato reflects on her emotional Grammy performance. Download the app or click on https://t.co/s4JN8lY9NI to r… https://t.co/VSBLWICLCw 4 days ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Demi Lovato reflects on 'emotional' Grammys 2020 performance after overdose https://t.co/qDfSlyMPQC via @pagesix 4 days ago

PageSix

Page Six Demi Lovato reflects on ‘emotional’ #Grammys performance after overdose https://t.co/PGy68Vy2Lz https://t.co/PbhOO4xXaW 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars praise Demi Lovato's Grammys performance [Video]Stars praise Demi Lovato's Grammys performance

Selena Gomez, along with many other stars are pouring out their support for Demi Lovato following her emotional comeback performance at the Grammy Awards.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:55Published

The Music Community Shows Support for Demi Lovato After Emotional 2020 Grammys Comeback Performance | Billboard News [Video]The Music Community Shows Support for Demi Lovato After Emotional 2020 Grammys Comeback Performance | Billboard News

Demi Lovato's first live performance in two years at Sunday night's (Jan. 26) 2020 Grammy Awards brought tears to many eyes, as well as high praise from some peers.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.