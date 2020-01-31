Global  

Brexit: MEP bids spectacular farewell to Europe on White Cliffs

For the second time on Brexit Day, the White Cliffs formed the backdrop for a message of tender goodbye to the European Union.

On his last day in post, MEP Antony Hook beamed a massive message of goodwill to his fellow Europeans onto the famous chalk face of the Kent coast.
