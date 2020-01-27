Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein > Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her

Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her

Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her

A one-time aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her

Jessica Mann said she met the former Hollywood producer in late 2012 or 2013.

She said that after several meetings he invited her to his hotel room to read a movie script.

In that encounter, she said Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her.

Jurors in the trial have already heard from Mimi Haleyi, the other woman Weinstein is accused of assaulting.

The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting Mann and Haleyi in New York.

The trial is widely seen as a milestone in the #MeToo movement.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein's lawyers said that communications between Mann and Weinstein would show their relationship was entirely consensual.



Recent related news from verified sources

Accuser says Harvey Weinstein forced oral sex on her

One of the women Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting told a jury on Monday that the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayNPR


Accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens former producer to 'Jekyll and Hyde'

A onetime aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

northern_aire

N✴️RTHERN AIRE RT @ChristinePolon1: Weinstein accuser in court: "He does not have testicles and appears to have a vagina." OMG! Says he's dirty and smells… 5 seconds ago

momanon1

mom-anon🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @joshdcaplan: NYP: Accuser Jessica Mann says Harvey Weinstein boasted about ties to Bill Clinton 18 seconds ago

realrichregen

(((Richard Regen))) If you're looking to lose weight, read this article. My appetite disappeared after read that Weinstein Accuser Say… https://t.co/9nwuC5DFPo 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Testimony Heard In Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault Trial [Video]New Testimony Heard In Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault Trial

As he was leaving court Thursday, Harvey Weinstein said he hired private investigators "for days like this."

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published

Harvey Weinstein name-dropped Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek to s*x assault accuser [Video]Harvey Weinstein name-dropped Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek to s*x assault accuser

Harvey Weinstein apparently boasted about the role s*xual favours allegedly played in Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek's careers to then aspiring actress Dawn Dunning when he tried to persuade her to..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.