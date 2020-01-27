Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her

Jessica Mann said she met the former Hollywood producer in late 2012 or 2013.

She said that after several meetings he invited her to his hotel room to read a movie script.

In that encounter, she said Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her.

Jurors in the trial have already heard from Mimi Haleyi, the other woman Weinstein is accused of assaulting.

The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting Mann and Haleyi in New York.

The trial is widely seen as a milestone in the #MeToo movement.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein's lawyers said that communications between Mann and Weinstein would show their relationship was entirely consensual.