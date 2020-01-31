Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Key Republicans Announce They Will Vote Against Having Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Key Republicans Announce They Will Vote Against Having Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
Key Republicans Announce They Will Vote Against Having Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Key Republicans Announce They Will Vote Against Having Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Katherine Johnson reports on closing arguments beginning in impeachment trial of President Trump (1-31-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Republicans likely to block impeachment witnesses in Senate vote

The Senate is expected to vote today on whether or not to hear from new witnesses in the impeachment...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPRReutersReuters IndiaUSATODAY.com


Key Republican Senator To Vote Against Calling Witnesses At Impeachment Trial

The Democrats' efforts to call witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •NPRReutersReuters IndiaUSATODAY.comCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

DesertBrett

DesertBrett Mark my words. A couple of years from now, several Republicans will announce their regret over their witness/verdi… https://t.co/mRbEMLnarv 2 hours ago

SWTBlake

BANG Gifford Pres @SenSanders withholding aid to Israel in 2023 unless they officially announce an investigation into 2024 repub… https://t.co/j2ovZ3C5g3 3 hours ago

4029Craig

Craig Cannon Several key Republicans announce their votes for witnesses in impeachment trial https://t.co/93PozaWEPv 3 hours ago

MakeItCount_CC

Craig Cannon Several key Republicans announce their votes for witnesses in impeachment trial https://t.co/mRbYpYL3tl 3 hours ago

adjordan

NotMyPresident @essenviews They know it will! But if they let Trump off the hook, I am sure Trump will announce himself King and w… https://t.co/yLHF5wk2J9 5 hours ago

johnsasmurftoo

Papa Smurf 🆘 RT @RussOnPolitics: Always remember: Sen. Lamar Alexander will announce he doesn't want witnesses close to midnight... and Republicans wil… 7 hours ago

liveluv707

Jennifer Howard RT @schroedingereqn: If republicans are ok with Trump's conduct, I know they will also be ok with a democrat president asking Azerbaijan an… 8 hours ago

nicotinewhale

Justin 🚬🐋 Never Trump Republicans will shoot a black baby in the back of the head and then flash their self-righteousness lik… https://t.co/Gs5VsZr1jV 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Effort to call new witnesses likely to fall short [Video]Effort to call new witnesses likely to fall short

Another key Republican announced opposition to calling witnesses in U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s Senate impeachment trial, appearing to doom a bid by Democrats to have testimony in the trial..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:31Published

Effort to call new impeachment witnesses likely to fall short [Video]Effort to call new impeachment witnesses likely to fall short

Another key Republican announced opposition to calling witnesses in U.S. President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, appearing to doom a bid by Democrats to have testimony in the trial and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.