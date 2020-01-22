Soap Box: Sinead returns to Coronation Street, Emmerdale aftermath and EastEnders Carter crisis 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Radio Times - Duration: 24:56s - Published Soap Box: Sinead returns to Coronation Street, Emmerdale aftermath and EastEnders Carter crisis All the latest soap news and spoilers. Sinead makes a surprise cameo from beyond the grave in Corrie after Katie McGlynn's NTA win. Pierce hovers around Emmerdale. Plus Linda hits the bottle again. Hosted by Johnathon Hughes and David Brown. For all the latest TV, movie and entertainment news, interviews, comment and analysis visit: http://www.radiotimes.com/You can follow us on Flipboard: https://flipboard.com/@RadioTimes Like our page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiotimes/Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RadioTimesAnd we're here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radiotimes/?hl=en 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Rita's shock death news Coming up on Coronation Street... Rita learns that Dennis is dead, while Geoff's abuse pushes Yasmeen to breaking point. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 01:37Published 2 days ago Coronation Street Soap Scoop - Tragedy for Maria Coming up on Coronation Street, an emotional week ahead for Daniel and Maria. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 01:33Published 1 week ago