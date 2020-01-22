Soap Box: Sinead returns to Coronation Street, Emmerdale aftermath and EastEnders Carter crisis
All the latest soap news and spoilers.
Sinead makes a surprise cameo from beyond the grave in Corrie after Katie McGlynn's NTA win.
Pierce hovers around Emmerdale.
Plus Linda hits the bottle again.
Hosted by Johnathon Hughes and David Brown.
