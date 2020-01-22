Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Soap Box: Sinead returns to Coronation Street, Emmerdale aftermath and EastEnders Carter crisis

Soap Box: Sinead returns to Coronation Street, Emmerdale aftermath and EastEnders Carter crisis

Video Credit: Radio Times - Duration: 24:56s - Published < > Embed
Soap Box: Sinead returns to Coronation Street, Emmerdale aftermath and EastEnders Carter crisis

Soap Box: Sinead returns to Coronation Street, Emmerdale aftermath and EastEnders Carter crisis

All the latest soap news and spoilers.

Sinead makes a surprise cameo from beyond the grave in Corrie after Katie McGlynn's NTA win.

Pierce hovers around Emmerdale.

Plus Linda hits the bottle again.

Hosted by Johnathon Hughes and David Brown.

For all the latest TV, movie and entertainment news, interviews, comment and analysis visit: http://www.radiotimes.com/You can follow us on Flipboard: https://flipboard.com/@RadioTimes Like our page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiotimes/Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RadioTimesAnd we're here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radiotimes/?hl=en
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Rita's shock death news [Video]Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Rita's shock death news

Coming up on Coronation Street... Rita learns that Dennis is dead, while Geoff's abuse pushes Yasmeen to breaking point.

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 01:37Published

Coronation Street Soap Scoop - Tragedy for Maria [Video]Coronation Street Soap Scoop - Tragedy for Maria

Coming up on Coronation Street, an emotional week ahead for Daniel and Maria.

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 01:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.