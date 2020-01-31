Global  

Car Merges into Wrong Lane and Causes Spin-Out

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content
Car Merges into Wrong Lane and Causes Spin-Out

Car Merges into Wrong Lane and Causes Spin-Out

Occurred on December 13, 2019 / Bourne, Massachusetts, USA Info from Licensor: "I was driving home from work off a bridge and someone from the right lane merged into me abruptly without warning.

I spun out and totaled my car.

The guy kept driving and a woman followed him, got his plates, and called them in.

Ultimately this video saved me because the insurance company for the guy defended him, despite the hit and run, until the video surfaced."
