Will the Impeachment trial allow witnesses? p2

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 11:44s - Published < > Embed
What's the latest on the impeachment trial?

Vanderbilt History and Political Science Professor, Dr. Thomas Schwartz joins Rhori Johnston on OpenLine for the discussion.
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Senator Romney to vote for Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney on Friday will vote in favor of allowing witnesses to testify in...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaMediaiteAl JazeeraUSATODAY.comNewsyNPR


Impeachment Trial: Vote On Witnesses Expected Today

The impeachment trial against President Donald Trump resumes, as senators debate over including...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraNPR



Recent related videos from verified sources

Will the Impeachment trial allow witnesses? p1 [Video]Will the Impeachment trial allow witnesses? p1

What's the latest on the impeachment trial? Vanderbilt History and Political Science Professor, Dr. Thomas Schwartz joins Rhori Johnston on OpenLine for the discussion.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 11:23Published

Will the Impeachment trial allow witnesses? p4 [Video]Will the Impeachment trial allow witnesses? p4

What's the latest on the impeachment trial? Vanderbilt History and Political Science Professor, Dr. Thomas Schwartz joins Rhori Johnston on OpenLine for the discussion.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 07:18Published

