Watch PBSO news conference: Shots fired at SUV that breached security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago

There was a police-involved shooting not far from Mar-a-Lago Friday.

FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV heading towards two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago around 11:40 a.m.

When it breached both security checkpoints heading towards the main entrance, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff&apos;s Office.
BREAKING: Reports of 'Shots Fired' Near Mar-a-Lago After 'Driver Breaches Security'

An SUV breached security at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Friday,...
Shots Fired After SUV Storms Past Mar-A-Lago Checkpoints; 2 People In Custody

The president was not at his resort in Palm Beach, Fla., at the time of the incident. A black SUV...
SabrinaLoloNews

RT @CBS12: WATCH: Two females are in custody following a shooting at Mar-a-Lago. PBSO is giving the latest with a news conference starting… 10 minutes ago

CBS12

WPEC CBS12 News WATCH: Two females are in custody following a shooting at Mar-a-Lago. PBSO is giving the latest with a news confere… 2 hours ago


Woman in custody after security breach

There was a police-involved shooting not far from Mar-a-Lago Friday. FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV heading towards two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago around 11:40 a.m. when it breached both..

Two women in custody after SUV breaches security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago

There was a police-involved shooting not far from Mar-a-Lago Friday. FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV heading towards two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago around 11:40 a.m. when it breached both..

