Sen.

Lamar Alexander arrives for impeachment hearing after announcing he would vote against calling witnesses.
Sen. Lamar Alexander Says He's A No For Impeachment Trial Witness Vote

Sen. Lamar Alexander Says He's A No For Impeachment Trial Witness VoteWatch VideoSen. Lamar Alexander says he will vote against introducing new witnesses or documents in...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Seattle Timeseuronews


Lamar Alexander Called Out For Refusing Witnesses While Admitting House Dems Proved Trump’s Quid Pro Quo: ‘HISTORIC Coward’

Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander was ruthlessly ridiculed for his decision to reject witness...
Mediaite - Published


JoJeeBerry66

JJHill RT @ShannonFreshour: The entirety of Lamar Alexander's career tanked over 1 vote. History will destroy him and should 3 seconds ago

Atyrell

Alice in Wonderland RT @matthewjdowd: Lamar Alexander’s argument: a guy is caught cheating on an exam, he isn’t sorry for cheating, says he will cheat on next… 4 seconds ago

beyesaw

andrea williams RT @AngrierWHStaff: I could have lived with a vote for acquittal after hearing all the evidence. That statement from Lamar Alexander? I c… 4 seconds ago

VivJo27

Viv RT @aravosis: In a way, Lamar Alexander said the quiet part out loud: The Republicans all know Trump is guilty, so in a way they don’t need… 4 seconds ago

tigerbeat

Steve Rhodes RT @LemieuxLGM: Lamar Alexander is pushing 80 and has a net worth north of $14M. If he decided to prostrate himself to Trump to get a sligh… 5 seconds ago

OceanSolitudeME

OceanSolitudeMaine 🇺🇸☘️🇮🇪🎶🦞♻️🌎🕊💞🗳💙 🌊 RT @MeetThePress: WATCH NOW: @ChrisVanHollen says any Senator who votes against witnesses and documents should “at the very least issue a p… 5 seconds ago

HettiVonG

Hetti Von Grell RT @kathygriffin: So, history will reflect that Lamar Alexander and John f*ing Bolton as the two frail, old, pathetic men who took the Unit… 6 seconds ago

fractalgrace

Grace Aldous Ⓥ RT @AndyRichter: So Lamar Alexander is saying Trump did attempt to tamper w the election, but we should let the election decide Trump’s gui… 9 seconds ago


Collins And Murkowski Get Cover In Impeachment Vote [Video]Collins And Murkowski Get Cover In Impeachment Vote

Republican senators are poised to block any witnesses from testifying in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. The vote to block witnesses is scheduled for Friday. On Thursday night Sen. Lamar..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Sen. Lamar Alexander Says He's A No For Impeachment Trial Witness Vote [Video]Sen. Lamar Alexander Says He's A No For Impeachment Trial Witness Vote

Alexander, who&apos;s considered a pivotal swing vote on the issue, announced his decision in a statement ahead of Friday&apos;s vote.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

