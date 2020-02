Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, Wife Plead Not Guilty To Federal Corruption Charges THE CRASH WAS DRIVING A STOLENVEHICLE, CHARGES ARE PEND AGOBEGINS HIM.DEVELOPING RIGHT NOWPHILADELPHIA CITY COUNCILMANKENYATTA JOHNSON AND HIS WIFEBOTH PLED NOT GUILT TOYCORRUPTION CHARGES."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCHANTEE LANS IS AT FEDERALCOURTHOUSE IN, CENTER CITY,CHANTEE.REPORTER: UKEE COUNCILMANPLED NOT GUILT TOY TWO COUNTSEACH OF WHAT IS CALLED HONESTSERVICES WIRE FRAUD, A BRIBERYSTATUTE.THEY LEFT THE FEDERALCOURTHOUSE ABOUT 30 MINUTESAGO.THE COUNCILMAN AND HIS WIFECONSULTANT DAWN CHAVOUSCENTERED.HE REPRESENT SOUTHPHILADELPHIA IN THE SECONDDISTRICT WAS NAME IN THE 22COUNT INDICTMENT ALLEGING AWIDE RANGE RACKETEERINGCONSPIRACY THAT INCLUDEDBRIBERY, FRAUD, AND TAXOFFENCES.FEDERAL PROSECUTORS SAY THATARE ACCUSED OF ALLEGEDLYACCEPTING BRIBES, OF MORE THAN$66,000, FROM TWO BUSINESSEXECUTIVES, WITH A COMPANYCALLED UNIVERSAL.FEDERAL PROSECUTORS BELIEVETHE MONEY WAS PASSED THROUGHJOHNSON'S WIFE CONSULTINGFIRM.PROSECUTORS SAY CASH WAS INEXCHANGE FOR ACTIONS BYCOUNCILMAN ON THE ZONING OFTWO SOUTH PHILADELPHIAPROPERTIES.COUNCILMAN KENYATTA JOHNSONSPOKE WITH REPORTERS AS HELEFT COURT AND SAYS HE ISINNOCENT.I'M INNOCENT.I LOOK FORWARD TO EXONERATINGMY NAME IN COURT AND I WILLCONTINUE ADVOCATING ANDFIGHTING FOR THE CONSTITUENTSIN THE SECOND COUNCILDISTRICT, FIGHTING FORAFFORDABLE HOUSING, TRYING TOGET GUNS OFF THE STREET ANDMOST IMPORTANTLY IMPROVING THEQUALITY OF LIFE IN THENEIGHBORHOODS IN WHICH IREPRESENT.REPORTER: BAIL WAS SET AT$15,000 FOR EACH OF THEM BUTTHEY WERE RELEASED ON THEIROWN PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE.REPORTING LIVE OUTSIDE THE