10 at "6"-o'clock.
New for you at "5"... "a local gas station operator" has "pleaded guilty" to tax evasion.
"federal prosecutors say"..
Azam-beer khai-ra did "not" pay "194"-thousand-dollars in federal employment taxes.
They say..
He paid employees "in cash", provided false information about his employees to his accountant, and filed false "i-r-s" forms. "court documents say"..
"the tax evasion" happened between april 20-16 and january 20-19.
Under a plea agreement..
He will pay back "the lost tax money" to the government.
He also faces a "250"-thousand-dollar fine ..
U to "5"-years in prison ..
And supervised