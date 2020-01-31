Global  

Boris Johnson's Address To The Nation On Brexit Day

Boris Johnson's Address To The Nation On Brexit DayBoris Johnson's Address To The Nation On Brexit Day
UK leaves EU, PM Boris calls for country to ‘level up’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to say Brexit was a historic opportunity to unleash the...
IndiaTimes - Published

Brexit Day: Britain bids farewell to the European Union after nearly 50 years

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a figurehead in the 2016 referendum vote, has promised to unite the...
Hindu - Published


1950jazzy

#Freedomfromglobalists #Standforfreedom RT @love4thegameAK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson: His address to the nation. https://t.co/CL8uXuVeFF 3 seconds ago

KO92792

Septmber Rose RT @Pismo_B: Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Tonight we are leaving the European Union. His address to the nation. https://t.co/BnijucTkQ4 23 seconds ago

Inn_Tweets

Innesco Boris Johnson’s exact transcript of his address to the country on leaving the #EU here... https://t.co/4RGHg2VlZ2 <… https://t.co/3EwjXSmkcy 57 seconds ago

unitedintreble

Stuart Rogers Boris Johnson hails Brexit 'moment of hope' in address to the nation as ... https://t.co/a8K0q7WgpS via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

paulpe28

Paul Peyton RT @PeterStefanovi2: As Boris Johnson prepares to address the nation tonight it’s the perfect opportunity to let him know we are still wait… 4 minutes ago

cieloyla

CL Moller RT @smh: Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use an address to a divided, fatigued and anxious nation to hail Britain's momentous departure f… 5 minutes ago


Brexit 'biggest joy of my life,' Boris Johnson says as he jokes about midlife crisis [Video]Brexit 'biggest joy of my life,' Boris Johnson says as he jokes about midlife crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Brexit the greatest joy of his life, only just ahead of his new motorbike, as he jokes about suffering a midlife crisis on a tour of a manufacuring facility..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published

Brexiteers trample on EU flag in Westminster on Brexit Day [Video]Brexiteers trample on EU flag in Westminster on Brexit Day

Brexiteers gathered in Westminster's Parliament Square in central London opposite Parliament today (January 31) to celebrate the UK's departure from the European Union. Video shows Brexit supporters..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:05Published

