State police seek to fire 22 troopers connected to overtime scandal

State police seek to fire 22 troopers connected to overtime scandal

State police seek to fire 22 troopers connected to overtime scandal

Massachusetts State Police is seeking termination and restitution for 22 personnel in connection with the overtime scandal surrounding the former Troop E.
State police seek to fire 22 troopers connected to overtime scandal

TROOPERS AND TAKE THE PENSIONAWAY FROM OTHERS.NEARLY TWO DOZEN MEMBERS OF THESTATE POLICE, ALL ONCE ASSIGNEDTO THE NOW DISBANDED TROOP E,LEARNING THE DEPARTMENT ISMOVING TO FIRE THEM AFTER ANINTERNAL REVIEW FOUND THEY STOLEOVERTIME PAY.




