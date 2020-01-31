State police seek to fire 22 troopers connected to overtime scandal 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:39s - Published State police seek to fire 22 troopers connected to overtime scandal Massachusetts State Police is seeking termination and restitution for 22 personnel in connection with the overtime scandal surrounding the former Troop E. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend State police seek to fire 22 troopers connected to overtime scandal TROOPERS AND TAKE THE PENSIONAWAY FROM OTHERS.NEARLY TWO DOZEN MEMBERS OF THESTATE POLICE, ALL ONCE ASSIGNEDTO THE NOW DISBANDED TROOP E,LEARNING THE DEPARTMENT ISMOVING TO FIRE THEM AFTER ANINTERNAL REVIEW FOUND THEY STOLEOVERTIME PAY.





