Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mama Bosa Reflects On Sons' NFL, Super Bowl Journey

Mama Bosa Reflects On Sons' NFL, Super Bowl Journey

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
Mama Bosa Reflects On Sons' NFL, Super Bowl Journey

Mama Bosa Reflects On Sons' NFL, Super Bowl Journey

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa's success is no surprise to his mother, Cheryl Bosa, who – along with her husband, former Miami Dolphins player John Bosa - have now seen both their hard-working sons attain NFL accolades.

Michelle Griego reports.

(1/30/20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dreamangel9999

Debra Ann Pereira RT @KPIXtv: "To be representing in his hometown is just incredible for him." Mother of @49ers star rookie defensive lineman @nbsmallerbear… 2 days ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 "To be representing in his hometown is just incredible for him." Mother of @49ers star rookie defensive lineman… https://t.co/lsfkMFjWAD 2 days ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Mama Bosa Reflects On Sons’ NFL, Super Bowl Journey https://t.co/cimquUUNmH #49ers #Local… https://t.co/yGB3gzVTLr 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sports Stars Come Out On Red Carpet At The NFL Honors [Video]Sports Stars Come Out On Red Carpet At The NFL Honors

It has been a weekend full of parties, celebrations and awards shows in Miami, on the eve of Super Bowl LIV. Vern Glenn reports live from the red carpet at the NFL Honors.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:51Published

Fans paying highest prices in years for Super Bowl LIV tickets [Video]Fans paying highest prices in years for Super Bowl LIV tickets

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs paying highest price for Super Bowl tickets since 2015

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.