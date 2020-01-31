Mama Bosa Reflects On Sons' NFL, Super Bowl Journey 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:03s - Published Mama Bosa Reflects On Sons' NFL, Super Bowl Journey 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa's success is no surprise to his mother, Cheryl Bosa, who – along with her husband, former Miami Dolphins player John Bosa - have now seen both their hard-working sons attain NFL accolades. Michelle Griego reports. (1/30/20)

