23ABC Midday News | Top Stories for January 31, 2020

AND I'M MIKE HART..THE KERN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHDEPARTMENT HASPUT OUT A STATEMENT...INDICATING THAT OFFICIALS AREACTIVELY MONITORING REPORTS OFTHE CORONAVIRUSAROUND THE WORLD... AND STAYINGIN CLOSE CONTACT WITHTHE C-D-C.OFFICIALS WITH PUBLIC HEALTH ANDWITH LOCAL HOSPITALS AREREMINDING THE PUBLIC THAT THEREHAVE NOT BEEN ANYREPORTS OF CORONAVIRUS IN KERNCOUNTY.WE HAVE A LINK ON OUR WEBSITE..TURN TO 23 DOT COM..

WHERE YOUCAN FIND THE LATEST INFORMATIONON THE REPORTEDCASES... AND MORE ON SYMPTOMS,HOW TO PROTECTYOURSELF, AND COMMONLY ASKEDQUESTIONS.THE 53-RD ANNUAL WORLD AG EXPOIS QUICKLYAPPROACHING, BUT AS CASES OF THECORONAVIRUSCONTINUE TO RISE, OFFICIALS AREANNOUNCING PRECAUTIONSAHEAD OF THE EVENT.NO GOVERNMENT ENTITY HASSUGGESTED A CHANGE TO THEPLANNED SCHEDULE.OFFICIALS SAID THEY WILL BEADDING MORE HAND WASHINGSTATIONS ON WORLD AG EXPOGROUNDS BECAUSE WASHING HANDSWITH SOAP AND WATER IS ONE OFTHE BESTDEFENSES AGAINST ILLNESS.THE WORLD AG EXPO IS SCHEDULEDTO TAKE PLACE ATTHE INTERNATIONAL AGRI-CENTERFROM FEBRUARY11TH THROUGH THE 13TH.CLOSE TO 2-THOUSAND EXHIBITORSWILL DISPLAY THELATEST IN FARM EQUIPMENT,CHEMICALS, COMMUNICATIONS,AND TECHNOLOGY ON TWO-POINT-SIXMILLION SQUARE FEET OF EXHIBITSPACE.GENERAL ADMISSION COSTS $15DOLLARS AND CHILDREN 6 ANDUNDER GET IN FOR FREE.MEANTIME..

DELTA, AMERICAN ANDUNITED AIRLINES HAVESUSPENDED ALL OF THEIR FLIGHTSTO CHINA AS THE NUMBER OFCORONAVIRUS CASES THERE HASALMOST TOPPED 10-THOUSAND.OTHER AIRLINES AROUND THE WORLDHAVE ALSO SUSPENDED SOMEROUTES TO CHINA, INCLUDINGBRITISH AIR AND AIR CANADA.THIS COMES AFTER THE STATEDEPARTMENT ISSUED AWARNING TO AMERICANS ... NOT TOTRAVEL TO CHINA.U.S. HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE ALSOISSUED A TWO-WEEK-LONGQUARANTINE ORDER FOR ALL 195AMERICANS WHO RETURNEDTO MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE INRIVERSIDE COUNTY... AFTERSPENDING TIME IN WUHAN, CHINA.NOW TO THE LATEST FROMWASHINGTON... PRESIDENT TRUMPAPPEARS HEADED FOR ANIMPEACHMENT ACQUITTAL -- ASSENATORS APPEAR READY TO REJECTEFFORTS TO CALL MOREWITNESSES.A-B-C NEWS CUT AWAY FROMCOVERAGE OF TODAY'SPROCEEDINGS THIS MORNING..

AFTERSENATOR LISA MURKOWSKISAID SHE WOULD VOTE AGAINST NEWWITNESSES IN THEIMPEACHMENT TRIAL.THIS FOLLOWS A LATE NIGHTANNOUNCEMENT BY REPUBLICANSENATOR LAMAR ALEXANDER WHO SAIDHE DIDN'T NEED TO SEE ORHEAR MORE TESTIMONY.ALEXANDER AND MURKOWSKI WERECONSIDERED TOBE TWO OF THE FOUR G-O-PSENATORS THAT NEEDED TO VOTE'YES' TODAY..

TO HAVE ENOUGHVOTES TO CALL WITNESSES.WE ARE WAITING FOR THE SENATE TOVOTE ON THE MATTER.IF THAT HAPPENS WE WILL CUT BACKLIVE TO WASHINGTON.YOU CAN WATCH THE PROCEEDINGSLIVE STREAMINGON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE.LET'S CHECK IN NOW WITH 23ABC'SCHIEF METEOROLOGISTELAINA RUSK FOR A FIRST LOOK ATYOUR STORM SHIELDFORECAST.HIGH PRESSURE IS BUILDINGONSHORE, BRINGING ACHANCE OF PATCHY MORNING FOG THENEXT FEW MORNINGSBUT WE'RE EXPECTING SUNNY ANDWARMING AFTERNOONS.

SOAFTER YESTERDAY'S LOW 60S IN THEVALLEY, EXPECT ACLIMB TO THE UPPER 60S TODAY ANDWE ARE NOW COUNTING ON THESUNNY LOW 70S TOMORROW!

THAT'STHE WARMESTWEATHER WE'VE SEEN SINCE BEFORECHRISTMAS.

AIRQUALITY IS IN THE MODERATE RANGEAND GETTING WORSE UNDERTHIS STABLE AIRMASS, MEANINGTHERE IS NO WOODBURNING PERMITTED UNLESS YOUHAVE A REGISTEREDDEVICE.

LAKE ISABELLA AND THEDESERT COMMUNITIESALSO ENJOY THE UPPER 60S TODAYAND LOW 70S TOMORROW WITHTHE LOW 60S IN TEHACHAPI ANDFRAZIER PARK TODAY ANDTOMORROW.TONIGHT -- YOU'RE INVITED TOTAKE PART IN A VIGIL FOR THOSEWHO DIED IN THE HELICOPTER CRASHEARLIER THIS WEEK THATINCLUDED N-B-A LEGEND KOBEBRYANT.23ABC'S AUSTIN WESTFALL HAS THEDETAILS."THIS IS A BIG LAKER FAN CITY,SO KOBE ISLIKE ONE OF OUR OWN.

WE CHEERFOR HIM AND ROOT FOR HIM AS IFWE'RE FROMLOS ANGELES."AND THAT'S WHY THE DIGNITYHEALTH SPORTS COMPLEX WILLTURN IN TO A PLACE OF MOURNINGTONIGHT, AS THEPUBLIC ATTENDS A VIGIL FOR NBAGREAT KOBE BRYANT.

BRYANT,HIS 13-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER GIANNA,AND 7 OTHERS WEREKILLED SUNDAY WHEN HISHELICOPTER CRASHED INTO AHILLSIDE IN CALABASAS.

THECOMPLEX HOUSES SPORTS LEAGUESAND YOUTH PROGRAMS."THE KIDS HAVE KIND OF DEALTWITH IT INTHEIR OWN WAY, YOU KNOW ISTRUGGLED WITH IT VERY HARD ATONE POINT, ME ANDMY FAMILY.

AND IT'S STRANGE YOUDON'T KNOW HIM PERSONALLY BUTYOU'VE WATCHED HIM FOR SO MANYYEARS, HE'S KIND OF ONE OF THEFAMILY."SHILOH AND MANY OTHERSREMEMBERING BRYANT FOR HISSKILLS ON THE COURT, AND FORBEING A GOOD FATHER.

SINCENEWS OF KOBE'S DEATH, THOUSANDSHAVE PAID THEIRRESPECTS OUTSIDE THE HOUSE HEBUILT, STAPLES CENTER.AND EVEN SOME LOVE HERE INBAKERSFIELD, WITH THISBILLBOARD SEEN NEAR THEINTERSECTION OF ROSEDALEHIGHWAY AND MOHAWK STREET.HIS WIFE VANESSA POSTING ONINSTAGRAM WEDNESDAY -- APORTION OF IT READING."WE ARE COMPLETELY DEVASTATED BYTHE SUDDEN LOSSOF MY ADORING HUSBAND, KOBE -THE AMAZING FATHER OF OURCHILDREN; AND MY BEAUTIFUL,SWEET GIANNA - A LOVING,THOUGHTFUL, AND WONDERFULDAUGHTER, AND AMAZING SISTER.SHE CONTINUES."WE ARE ALSO DEVASTATED FOR THEFAMILIES WHO LOST THEIR LOVEDONES ON SUNDAY, AND WE SHARE INTHEIR GRIEF INTIMATELY.THERE AREN'T ENOUGH WORDS TODESCRIBE OUR PAIN RIGHT NOW.

ITAKE COMFORT IN KNOWING THATKOBE AND GIGI BOTH KNEW THATTHEY WERE SO DEEPLY LOVED."BRYANT ALSO BEING REMEMBERED BYMILLIONS FOR HISEXTREME WORK ETHIC, OFTENREFERRED TO AS THE MAMBAMENTALITY."NOT MANY PEOPLE CAN DO WHATHE'SDONE, I THINK THAT'S WHATSEPARATES HIM.

NOT JUST WHAT HEDID ON THE COURTBUT HIS APPROACH TO EVERYTHING,THAT'S HALF THE BATTLE A LOT OFTIMES."TONIGHT'S VIGIL WILL START AT 7PM AND THE PUBLIC CAN BRINGCANDLES, AND IS ENCOURAGED TOWEAR PURPLE AND GOLD."I JUST REALLY WANT TO SEE HISMESSAGEPORTRAYED ALL THROUGHOUT THISBUILDING TO EVERY SINGLE KID ANDFAMILYTHAT WALKS THROUGH HERE."THE GOLDEN EMPIRE TRANSITDISTRICT WAS "NOT" PICKING UPPASSENGERS THIS MORNING..

BUTINSTEAD..

DROPPING OFFASSISTANCE FOR THOSE IN NEED...GET BUS HOSTING IT'S QUARTERLYFOOD DISTRIBUTIONEVENT THIS MORNING..

RIGHTOUTSIDE IT'S DOWNTOWN BUSSTATION.EMPLOYEES FROM GET AND CAP-KJOINING FORCES ALONGWITH NUMEROUS LOCAL PARTNERS ANDVENDORS..

HANDING OUT 350FOOD BAGS TO THOSE WHO STOPPEDBY.AND THAT'S NOT ALL.JANET SANDERS - OUTCUE: NEED ISTHERE."SANDERS SAYS THE TURNOUT SHOWSTHE NEED FOR THIS TYPE OFASSISTANCE IN THE COMMUNITY.THE FOOD DISTRIBUTION EVENTTAKES PLACE FOURSANDERS SAYS THE TURNOUT SHOWSTHE NEED FOR THIS TYPE OFTHE FOOD DISTRIBUTION EVENTTAKES PLACE FOURTIMES A YEAR.LESLIE CHANCE -- THE WOMAN FOUNDGUILTY OF KILLING HERHUSBAND WILL FIND OUT IN MARCH-- HOW LONG SHE'LLSPEND BEHIND BARS.A JURY FOUND CHANCE GUILTY OFFIRST DEGREE MURDER ONTHURSDAY -- IN THE DEATH OF HERHUSBAND TODD CHANCE IN2013.HIS BODY WAS DISCOVERED IN ANALMOND ORCHARD IN NORTHWESTBAKERSFIELD.LESLIE CHANCE WAS INITIALLYARRESTED RIGHT AFTER THEKILLING IN 2013 -- BUT RELEASED.HER INITIAL TRIAL ENDED IN AMIS- TRIAL BEFORE THIS ONE BEGANIN DECEMBER.CHANCE FACES 50 YEARS TO LIFE.SHE'S SCHEDULED TO BE SENTENCEDMARCH 2ND.BAKERSFIELD POLICE ARE URGINGPEOPLE TO BE SAFE WHILERUNNING, WALKING OR RIDING ABIKE ON THE LOCAL BIKEPATHS -- ESPECIALLY IF YOU AREGOING ALONE...THIS COMING AFTER A WOMAN WASRECENTLY ASSAULTEDWEDNESDAY MORNING."LETTING PEOPLE KNOW WHERE YOUARE GOING TO BE AT, ESPECIALLYIF YOU ARE GOING OUT ON A BIKETRAIL, GOING ONA RUN.

LET THEM KNOW IF YOU AREGOING TO BE CHECKING IN WITHTHEM OR WHAT THEY PLAN ONDOING."POLICE ALSO POSTED ANINSTRUCTIONAL VIDEO ON SOCIALMEDIA WITH MORE TIPS FOR STAYINGSAFE.

SOME OF THOSE OTHER TIPSINCLUDE... GOING OUT WITH ABUDDY... BEING AWARE OF YOURSURROUNDINGS... BEING VIGILANTAND CONFIDENT... ALWAYS LOOK ATSTRANGERS IN THE EYES AS YOUPASS THEM BY... AND TRY TOREMEMBER WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE --IN CASE SOMETHING HAPPENS.

THEASSAULT THIS WEEK HAPPENEDAROUND 6:15 WEDNESDAYMORNING...THE VICTIM WAS RUNNING WESTBOUNDON THE BIKE PATH --NORTH OF STOCKDALE HIGHWAY RIGHTBY SEVERALMEDICAL BUILDINGS NEAR CALLOWAYDRIVE...THE DELANO POLICE DEPARTMENT ISDOINGSOMETHING SPECIAL FOR LOCALCHILDREN IN NEED THISVALENTINE'S DAY -- AND OFFICERSNEED YOUR HELP...DELANO POLICE ARE COLLECTING NEWAND UNUSED SMALL ANDMEDIUM-SIZED TEDDY BEARS WITHTHE SPECIAL ENFORCEMENTUNIT THROUGH FEBRUARY 12TH.ALL TEDDY BEARS COLLECTED WILLBE DISTRIBUTED TO CHILDRENBETWEEN THE AGES OF TWO AND SIXYEARS OLD THROUGHOUTDELANO ON VALENTINE'S DAY.BEARS CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT THEDELANO POLICE STATION'SLOBBY LOCATED AT 23-30 HIGHSTREET IN DELANO.IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS -- YOUCAN CALL 720-55-90.IF YOU HAVE NOT YET FILED YOURTAXES AND NEED SOME HELPGETTING THEM DONE -- C-S-U-B ISOFFERING FREE INCOME TAXPREPARATION SERVICES EVERYSATURDAY.STARTING AT 10 A-M STUDENTS...FACULTY... STAFF AS WELL ASCOMMUNITY MEMBERS CAN TAKEADVANTAGE OF THE HELPFROM ACCOUNTING STUDENTVOLUNTEERS.THE STUDENTS ARE FULLY TRAINEDAND PASSEDCERTIFICATION TESTS REQUIRED BYTHE I-R-S.ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS MAKE ANAPPOINTMENT BY CALLING THENUMBER ON YOUR SCREEN.APPOINTMENTS WILL BE AVAILABLEEVERY SATURDAY -- STARTINGTOMORROW THOUGH MARCH 28TH.STILL TO COME HERE ON 23ABC NEWSAT 11 A-M...