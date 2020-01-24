Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Alleged Rape Victim Testifies

The woman Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013 testified Friday at the trial; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Second Alleged Victim At Center Of Case Expected On Stand

The woman says Weinstein raped her inside a hotel room in 2013 after injecting his penis with...
Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Rosie Perez Testifies in Harvey Weinstein Trial to Bolster Rape Allegation

The actress took the stand to help corroborate the accusation that Mr. Weinstein raped her friend...
Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Weinstein Accuser Expected To Testify About Rape [Video]Weinstein Accuser Expected To Testify About Rape

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A onetime aspiring actress who prosecutors say maintained a relationship with Harvey Weinstein after he raped her because she felt “trapped” is expected to testify against the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

2nd Woman At Center Of Trial To Testify Against Weinstein [Video]2nd Woman At Center Of Trial To Testify Against Weinstein

Today one of two woman whose allegations led to charges in the Harvey Weinstein trial is expected to take the stand.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published

