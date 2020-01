Woman in custody after SUV breaches security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 03:07s - Published Woman in custody after SUV breaches security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago There was a police-involved shooting not far from Mar-a-Lago Friday. FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV heading towards two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago around 11:40 a.m. When it breached both security checkpoints heading towards the main entrance, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Woman in custody after SUV breaches security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago CHECKPOINTS IN PALM BEACH...HEADING TOWARD THE MAINENTRANCE OF MAR-A LAGO! THISAS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ISSET TO ARRIVE IN PALM BEACCOUNTY TONIGHT.THE INSIDENT STARTED AT THEBREAKERS. THE PALM BEACHCOUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE SAYSOFFICERS SHOT AT THE VEHICLE.THE S-U-V CONTINUED WHILEBEING PURSUED BY F-H-P AND AP-B-S- O HELICOPTER . THEVEHICLE WAS LOCATED NEAR THESTUDIO 6 MOTEL ALOAUSTRALIAN AVENUWE HAVE LIVE TEAM 5 COVERAGE -FROM WHERE IT BEGAN TO WHEIT ALL ENDED IN PALM BEACH.COMPLAINTS OF A SUSPICIOUSPERSON AT THE BREAKERSINTO A PURSUIT ACROSS MULTIPLESECURITY CHECK POINTS IN PALBEACH TOWARDS MAR-A- LAGO&.RIGHT NOWCUSTODY AFTER DRIVINGERRATICALLY AND BLOWINGTHROUGH THOSE CHECKPOINTSTHE POINT SECRET SERVICEAGENTS AND SHERIFFFIRED AT HER S-U-V&.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5QUESADA IS LIVE NEAR THE PALMBEACH COUNTY SHERIFFWITH WHAT WE LEARNED ABOUT THEPURSUIT AND WHYTHE SURFACEDOESN'T THINK THE WOMANINTENDED TO HEAD TOMAR-A-LAGO&.SHANNON - KELLEY SHERIFF RICBRADSHAW SAID HERE AT LAKELYTAL PARK IN A MEDIABRIEIFING JUST AN HOUR AGOTHAT HE WASN;T GOING TOSPECULATE WHAT HER MOTIVE WASBLOWING THROUGH CHECKPOINTS INPLACE ON THE ISLAND AHEAD OFTHE PRESIDENTTHAT HE DID NOT BELIEVE IT WASHER INTENTION TO HEAD TOMAR-A-LAGOCHECKPOINTS ARE ON PUBLICROADS OUTSIDE THE SECURITYPERIMETER.<<HANNAH ROEMHILD TAKEN INTO ACUSTODY AT A LOCAL MOTEL BY AFLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROLTROOPER&. PALM BEACH COUNTYSHERIFF RIC BRADSHAW SAYS THETROOPER TRIED TO MAKE CONTACTWITH ROEMHILD WHEN COMPLAINTSWERE CALLED IN ABOUT A STRANGEPERSON OUTSIDE THE BREAKERSHOTEL IN PALM BEACH&. THESHERIFF SAYS ROEMHILD WASDANCING ON HER CARTROOPER TRIED TO TALK WITH HERSHE JUMPED IN HER CAR ANDATTEMPTED TO LEAVE&. SHE LEDTHE TROOPER ON A PURSIT SOUTHOCEAN DRIVESHE BLEW THROUGH TWO SECURITYCHECKPOINTS CLOSE TO MAR-A-LAG1:41:02 PROCEEDED TO THESECOND CHECKPOINT - CRASHEDTHROGUH THERE THE DEPUTIES ANDTHE SECRET SERVICE AGENTS THWERE THERE MOVED OUT OF HTEWAY JUST IN TIME BUT DUE TTHE FACT THAT SHE HAD REACHEDTHESE TWO CHECKPOINTS IT WASUNKNOWON AT THAT POINT IN TIMEDUE TO HER ERRATIC DRIVING HOWMANY LIVES SHE WAS GONG TO PUTIN DANGER SHERIFF BRADSHAWSAYS SECRET SERVICE AGENTS ANDDEPUTIES SHOT AT THE CAR BUTSHE CONTINED TO DRIVE SOUTH&.SOMEWHERE ALONG THE WAY FHPLOST SIGHT OF HER. THE CHASEAND SHOOTING HAD SOUTHERN BLVDBLOCKED OFF FOR SOME TIME &BUT A LICENSE PLATE READERPICKED UP HER PLATE AGAIN ANSHE WAS FOLLOWED TO A LOCALMOTEL WHERE THEY BELIEVE SHEWAS STAYING& AND WHERE SHE WASTAKEN INTO CUSTODY&





