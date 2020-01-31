Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wall Street > Virus fears, weak data spark 600-pt Dow plunge

Virus fears, weak data spark 600-pt Dow plunge

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:07s - Published < > Embed
Virus fears, weak data spark 600-pt Dow plunge

Virus fears, weak data spark 600-pt Dow plunge

Wall Street had its biggest one-day drop since October, capping off the worst January in four years as coronavirus fears, economic jitters and disappointing earnings fueled investor anxiety.

Conway G.

Gittens has the market action.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Virus fears, weak data spark 600-pt Dow plunge

A toxic potion of troublesome factory data, disappointing earnings, coronavirus fears and the bond market once again flashing a recession warning signal combined to give Wall Street its biggest one-day tumble since October.

The Dow dropped 603 points or two percent.

The S&P 500 gave up 58 points and the Nasdaq tumbled 147 points.

January was the worst stock market start to a new year since 2016.

But Dan Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, sees this as a buying opportunity especially for tech stocks.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH): DAN IVES, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF EQUITY RESEARCH, WEDBUSH SECURITIES, SAYING: "Any time these macro 'world is ending' type of events - it's an opportunity to own this FAANG names, own tech because in my opinion it is a contained issue.

And even if it sort of goes into March and maybe moves some of the units from March to June, it is a timing issue.

So, to me right now you're a buyer of tech names and I think these macro events they create the opportunities to own tech names cheaper." But for others there were reasons to sell... Manufacturing activity in the midwest unexpectedly shrank further in January, according to the Chicago Purchasing Management index released Friday.

The report suggests business sentiment has not improved since the U.S. reached a phase one trade deal with China.

And a report showing a tepid gain in consume income for December fueled concerns the economy is on course for a slower year, especially with business investment remaining weak.

Corporate earnings added to the gloom.

Credit card processor

Class="kln">Visa posted disappointing results and warned future revenue would be limited by incentives it needs to provide to banking clients.

ExxonMobil's full-year profit came in well short of its projections due to weakness in chemicals and refining.... And Chevron swung to a $7 billion fourth-quarter loss due to weaker oil and gas prices.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Virus fears, weak data spark 600-pt Dow plunge... 22 hours ago

carbonreports

HYDROCARBON Market Falls On Weak Data And Virus Fears https://t.co/Z1j5ofrDwC 1 day ago

StormyVNV

Stormy Virus fears, weak data spark 600-pt Dow plunge https://t.co/CzTxrQGXGk #TrumpEffects 1 day ago

newsrain360

newsrain360 Virus fears, weak data spark 600-pt Dow plunge https://t.co/u0nwsRQvub https://t.co/GQbtIrEgJY 2 days ago

natgastrading

Nat Gas Market Falls On Weak Data And Virus Fears....Today's Free Video > https://t.co/3SRIQEIYYI $SPY $DIA $SDS $GLD $SLV #stockstowatch #SP500 2 days ago

Stock_Mkt_Club

Stock Market Club Market Falls On Weak Data And Virus Fears....Today's Free Video > https://t.co/8Czhyqgxok $SPY $DIA $SDS $GLD $SLV #stockstowatch #SP500 2 days ago

vaporware

🚬 🍷 I Am Not Sorry 🍷 🚬 Virus fears, weak data spark 600-pt Dow plunge https://t.co/EMcR23Ho2S 2 days ago

tradingcrudeoil

Crude Oil Trader Market Falls On Weak Data And Virus Fears....Today's Free Video > https://t.co/Ja2tYhll2f $SPY $DIA $SDS $GLD $SLV #stockstowatch #SP500 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.