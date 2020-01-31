Global  

Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' James Corden Addresses 'Carpool Karaoke' Critics & More | THR News

Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' James Corden Addresses 'Carpool Karaoke' Critics & More | THR News

Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' James Corden Addresses 'Carpool Karaoke' Critics & More | THR News

'The Crown' is coming to a close at Netflix, James Corden responds to his 'Carpool Karaoke' critics and your breakdown of what to watch this weekend on streaming and in theaters.
jill_rieches

Jill rieches RT @CNN: Taylor Swift slammed Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee for her conservative stances and likened her to "Trump in a wig… 6 seconds ago

alyaaaaani

Inayla RT @VanityFair: "Taylor Swift makes for a fascinating documentary subject, both generous and withholding, frank and elusive." Read our full… 15 seconds ago

eyesopens

😇 RT @JarettSays: watching miss americana and I just have to say that taylor swift's mom is fucking amazing. 15 seconds ago

frumosseb

Karyme | ♡ I watched miss Americana and now I'm unable to stop listening to taylor swift's songs. I've always loved them but… https://t.co/kXT4PCb0Ma 26 seconds ago

la_onyourbreak

hg RT @ringer: ‘Miss Americana’ shows Taylor Swift at her most raw and relatable, like any good pop-star documentary should. @harvilla: https:… 29 seconds ago

buesing_jay

Taylor Swift RT @TSwiftNZ: “The public has felt entitled to Taylor’s life since she was 17, but she doesn't owe us anything. It seems like she's figured… 33 seconds ago

lbanter1

✨Next Level Vibes✨ RT @RollingStone: Taylor Swift releases her new song "Only the Young," featured in her Netflix documentary 'Miss Americana' https://t.co/IG… 35 seconds ago

HolySwiftly

𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, maddie taylor using the***taylor swift video in miss americana means she saw it :((( 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Shocking Things We Learned in Taylor Swift: Miss Americana [Video]Top 10 Shocking Things We Learned in Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

It's time to get to know Taylor on a whole other level. Just when you think you know everything about the superstar, you only know half of the story.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:49Published

Now Screening: 'Miss Americana,' 'The Rhythm Section' & and 'Gretel & Hansel' | THR News [Video]Now Screening: 'Miss Americana,' 'The Rhythm Section' & and 'Gretel & Hansel' | THR News

Here's your breakdown of what to watch this weekend in THR's Now Screening.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:29Published

