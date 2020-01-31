Navy visits Loyola to renew Patriot League rivalry

AS A COUPLE LOCAL RIVALSTI━OFF ON NORTH CHARLESSTREET.

THE GREYHOUNDSARE REELING ENTERINGTOMORROWMIDSHIPMEN HAVE QUIETLY PUTTOGETHER A PRETTY GOODSEASON..

AND THEYOFF AN HISTORIC PERFORMANCEFROM THEIR BIG MAN..HePerfect.

Ed DeChellis, NavyHead Coach: When you donmiss a shot and you dona free throw thatgood night.

Cam Davis, NavyGuard: Whenever Evan has itgoing hebest big men in the PatriotLeague, no doubt.

Evan Wieck,Navy Center: Imake on━foot shots and thatwhat I did.

Flawlessly.

InWednesdayCross, Evan Wieck didna shot all night.

A perfect1━fo━10 from the field and4━fo━4 from the foul line fora caree━ best 24 points.

Thesenior center is the thirdplayer in Navy history to makeat least 10 field goalattempts without a miss in asingle game.

The last, DavidRobinson in 1985.

Wieck: Itdefinitely an honor but Inever been the type of guy toget caught up with stats oranything like that.

As long aswe get the win, ITheythat this season.

Navy is 1━8overall, ━3 in the PatriotLeague.

Their dozen victoriesequals their win total fromall of last season.

Tomorrowbrings their first matchupwith Loyola.

DeChellis: Theycan score the basketball.

Theyare very athletic.

They arevery fast.

They have guys thatcan shoot.

The Mids have wonfour of their last five.Theyfor first place.

Meanwhilethings havenwell at Reitz Arena thisseason.

The Greyhounds are9━13 overall, an eigh━gamelosing streak has them a lastplace ━8 in conference.Tavaras Hardy, Loyola HeadCoach: The injury bug hit usearly January and wefighting back trying torecover from it.

Inuries havedevastated Loyola.

A total of75 man games lost to injury.45 since January 5.

Hardy:Itharp on.

Itthat we pout about.

Itof college basketball.

So,weto figure it out.

Senior guardAndrew Kostecka leads theHounds with 21 points pergame.

Theythat and more tomorrow againstNavy.

Kostecka: [Itgame for us.

Wehopefully get back in theswing of things.

Start off,hopefully, this month with a’WUSUALLY AN ENTERTAINING ONEWHEN THESE TWO TEAMS GETOGETHER..

TIP TIME TOMORROWAT REITZ ARENA IS SET FOR5━━