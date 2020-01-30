Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Reveal Kobe Tribute For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Reveal Kobe Tribute For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:44s - Published < > Embed
Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Reveal Kobe Tribute For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Reveal Kobe Tribute For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez fans will be surprised to find out how much they're making for the Super Bowl Halftime show and the singers reveal their plans for a Kobe Bryant tribute.

Plus, Billie Eilish calls out YouTubers trying to imitate her.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Super Bowl LIV halftime show: Everything to know before Jennifer Lopez, Shakira take the stage

The 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show will kick off during the big game Sunday and there’s a lot that...
FOXNews.com - Published

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will salute Kobe Bryant during Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will pay tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant during...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust JaredFOXNews.comTIMEFOX SportsCBC.cacbs4.comReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

morbeen4444

★ 𝕊𝔼ℝ𝔾𝕀𝕆 𝕁ℝ. ★ RT @GMA: “[It’s] gonna be a lot of fun.” @jlo and @shakira reveal the details of their #SuperBowlLIV halftime performance to @michaelstraha… 6 minutes ago

Italiajin21

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Reveal Kobe Tribute For Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/049RDlyFwE 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Tease Super Bowl LIV Performance [Video]Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Tease Super Bowl LIV Performance

While appearing on “Good Morning America”, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira tease what audiences can expect from their 12-minute performance during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV. ET Canada has all..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:32Published

5 of the Weirdest Super Bowl Halftime Shows [Video]5 of the Weirdest Super Bowl Halftime Shows

5 of the Weirdest Super Bowl Halftime Shows 5. Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye (1995) Produced by Disney to coincide with the opening of the Disneyland ride, the show included a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.