The coronavirus is officially a global emergency: What does that mean for the Wabash Valley?

The united states has declared a public health emergency.

It happened just hours ago.

It's all tied to the new coronavirus.

So far the coronavirus has killed over 200 people worldwide.

Right now there are 6 confirmed cases in the u.s. the virus isn't only putting public health in jeopardy.

The dow jones industrial average slumped more than 500 points today.

That's as worries grow over the global economic fallout.

China is the world's second largest global economy.

The u-s is advising against travel to china.

According to the associated press... this affects energy stocks and is also pushing oil prices lower.

News 10's richard solomon spoke with a local doctor.

He joins us now with more on ways you can keep your family safe.

There's still a lot that doctors don't know about the coronavirus.

But a doctor at union hospital told me using *this* is one of the best ways to keep you safe from it.

Pk} dr. anup trikannad says the coronavirus has become a household name.

The virus has killed more than 200 people world wide..and infected several thousands.

He says it's extremely important people realize some of the symptoms are simliar to the flu.

"breathing treatments and managing their symptoms if they have a fever you can monitor that.

What we're dealing with right now is a noval virus which is a new strain so that's something that's still in the works.

" he says washing your hands..

"nats" and covering your noise while sneezing and coughing..

"nats" are some of your best stragities.

Doctors don't know how fast the virus is spreading or how to get rid of it.

"washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

These respiratory etiquettes are something that are going to be useful at a ground level to at least prevent these things from going across" this virus is very simliar to the flu.

Doctors say you could experience coughing or a fever.

Dr. trikannad says we all should be aware of what this virus is.

"when people know what to look at, especially difficulting in breathing a fever, shortness of breath, they would at least know that they need to go and get in touch with a health care provider so they can actually help them more."

He also told me that if you haven't gotten your flu shot yet that could be one of the best lines of defense.

