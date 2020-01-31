Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Preparing for the Caucuses

Preparing for the Caucuses

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Preparing for the CaucusesKIMT News 3's Alex Jirgens shows us the action from Des Moines
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Preparing for the Caucuses

The iowa caucuses are on monday á and preparations are underway right now in des moines.

Kimt news three's alex jirgens is there.

He joins us now live á alex what's it like there right now?xxx raquel á here at the credit one community credit union center in downtown des moines á media outlets are still getting set up for the action on monday.

And at the polk county democrats office á they're in the same boat á getting out the necessary items to each caucus site.

And it's not necessarily easy.xxx 177.

That's the number of caucus sites volunteers with the polk county democrats will be stationed at on monday.

But before the people make their decision á materials still need to be sent to each one in every corner of the county á from clive to bondurant á and all points in between.

Judy downs is the executive director of the county democratic party á her first such caucus in this position.

: cg line 1: judy downs, line 2: executive director, polk county democrats "it's like planning 177 different little weddings, with a dozen brides."> while the pool of candidates has slimmed down á there's still a large number.

It's not dettering her team.

:09 "i'm glad that it's narrowed down a little bit, and hopefully that'll make for a more efficient caucus.

But we're still dealing with way more people than what you may not know is that caucus sites are volunteer run.

While there will be 177 leaders at each particular site á they'll have a subset of extra volunteers.

About 2 thousand in polk county alone for monday.

Live in des moines á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank



Recent related news from verified sources

For Some Iowa Voters, Caucuses Remain A Barrier To Participation

Iowa Democrats have worked to make the caucuses more accessible for Iowans who face physical,...
NPR - Published

5 things to know about the Iowa Caucuses

With the Iowa Caucuses set for Monday, here's a look at five things you should know before the start...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Newsy



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Svse4Y

Thomas SV 🧢 RT @JulesJester: "I'm nervous & excited to caucus because I haven't done it before, but also I want to have a voice in government policy."… 44 seconds ago

JulesJester

Julia Jester "I'm nervous & excited to caucus because I haven't done it before, but also I want to have a voice in government po… https://t.co/9rVqZaKxsZ 27 minutes ago

blairmiller

Blair Miller Senate leaders McConnell and Schumer say they are conferring with their caucuses to determine next steps. McConnell… https://t.co/wzNhr2jgkZ 33 minutes ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News Senate leaders McConnell and Schumer say they are conferring with their caucuses to determine next steps. McConnell… https://t.co/Dhxur6WFpS 33 minutes ago

DSMRoosevelt

Des Moines Roosevelt RT @DMschools: Check it out: @NBCNews​ stops by @DSMRoosevelt to observe a mock caucus, and talks with students about the process and why t… 2 hours ago

LeesaDeAndrea

Leesa D 🇺🇸 Bernie Sanders, with Iowa caucuses nearing, considers set of executive actions - The Washington Post https://t.co/Fvyjsjv8Gd 3 hours ago

basche42

Ben Basche “Consider my foot up wall street’s Ass” Bernie Sanders, with Iowa caucuses nearing, considers set of executive ac… https://t.co/Ia6RmwvfNU 5 hours ago

forumhus

Alf Beauman RT @forumhus: The final verdict in President Trump’s historic Senate impeachment trial could be delayed to as late as Wednesday — after the… 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klobuchar Confident Ahead of Caucuses [Video]Klobuchar Confident Ahead of Caucuses

She's currently in Washington D.C. for President Trump's impeachment trial

Credit: KIMTPublished

Week ahead: jobs, Google earnings and Iowa votes [Video]Week ahead: jobs, Google earnings and Iowa votes

Key events for Wall Street in the coming week include monthly jobs data, earnings from Google parent Alphabet and Walt Disney, along with any updates on the coronavirus and outcome from the Iowa..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.