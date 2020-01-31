Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Orleans Saints: Clergy abuse involvement

New Orleans Saints: Clergy abuse involvement

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
New Orleans Saints: Clergy abuse involvement

New Orleans Saints: Clergy abuse involvement

The New Orleans Saints maintain their public relations work on the area’s Catholic sex abuse crisis was ‘minimal.’
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New Orleans Saints: Clergy abuse involvement

The new orleans saints maintain- their public relations work - on the area's roman catholic- sexual abuse crisis was - "minimal."- on the other hand, attorneys- suing the church allege hundred- of confidential saints emails - show the team actively helping- decide "which names should or - should not" be included in the- archdiocese's list of credibly- accused clergy.

- that list has become a key poin- in the controversy- surrounding the team since news- of the saints emails broke- last week.- an associated press analysis of- the list of 57 credibly accused- clergy found it underestimated- the actual number by at - least 20.

- attorneys for about two dozen - men suing the church said in- court filings that the 276- documents they obtained - through discovery show that the- nfl team, whose - owner, gayle benson, is devoutl- catholic, aided - the archdiocese of new orleans- in its "pattern and practice of- concealing its crimes."

- - "s/ kevin bourgeois/survivors - network of those abused by- - - - priests snap :23- "we are here as sexual abuse- clergy sexual abuse survivors - and are - concerned that the new orleans- saints have involved themselves- - - - in offering advice to the - archdiocese and the archbishop- on how to frame a message to- the public.

Their response was- that they told the archbishop t- be- straightforward and open and we- believe that that's completely- - - - not true."" - ties between local church - - - - leaders and the saints include - close friendship between new- orleans archbishop- gregory aymond and gayle benson- who inherited the - saints and the new orleans- pelicans basketball team- when her husband, tom benson, - died in 2018.

- saints officials have not - commented on the latest - revelations.-



Recent related news from verified sources

Saints owner denies team had role in clergy sex abuse list

The owner of the New Orleans Saints said Monday that the NFL team played no role in determining which...
Seattle Times - Published

Media seek open hearing on NFL team’s emails with church

New Orleans news outlets were set to argue Thursday for an open hearing on the confidentiality of...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.