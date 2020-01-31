New Orleans Saints: Clergy abuse involvement

The new orleans saints maintain- their public relations work - on the area's roman catholic- sexual abuse crisis was - "minimal."- on the other hand, attorneys- suing the church allege hundred- of confidential saints emails - show the team actively helping- decide "which names should or - should not" be included in the- archdiocese's list of credibly- accused clergy.

- that list has become a key poin- in the controversy- surrounding the team since news- of the saints emails broke- last week.- an associated press analysis of- the list of 57 credibly accused- clergy found it underestimated- the actual number by at - least 20.

- attorneys for about two dozen - men suing the church said in- court filings that the 276- documents they obtained - through discovery show that the- nfl team, whose - owner, gayle benson, is devoutl- catholic, aided - the archdiocese of new orleans- in its "pattern and practice of- concealing its crimes."

- - "s/ kevin bourgeois/survivors - network of those abused by- - - - priests snap :23- "we are here as sexual abuse- clergy sexual abuse survivors - and are - concerned that the new orleans- saints have involved themselves- - - - in offering advice to the - archdiocese and the archbishop- on how to frame a message to- the public.

Their response was- that they told the archbishop t- be- straightforward and open and we- believe that that's completely- - - - not true."" - ties between local church - - - - leaders and the saints include - close friendship between new- orleans archbishop- gregory aymond and gayle benson- who inherited the - saints and the new orleans- pelicans basketball team- when her husband, tom benson, - died in 2018.

- saints officials have not - commented on the latest - revelations.-