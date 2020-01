High school coach remembers Kobe Bryant

*HIGH SCHOO* BASKETBALLCOACHES WHO NOW LIVES INDELRAY BEACH IS BACK HOMETONIGHT & AFTER SPENDING TIMEIN THE PHILADELPHIA AREA.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S LINNIE SUPALLSPOKE WITH HIM ABOUT THE LOSSOF THE N-B-A LEGEND& HISDAUGHTER AND 7 OTHERS WHO DIIN THAT CRASH.JEREMY TREATMAN WAS ANASSISTANT BASKETBALL COACH ATKOBE BRYANT'S HIGH SCHOOL INPHILADELPHIA&..

AND NEARLY 2YEARS LATER..

HE STILL HASVIVID MEMORIES OF KOBEON AND OFF THE COURT.

KOBEBRYANTBASKETBALL COURT SPOTTED AT ANEARLY AGE& NATS I THINK HE WASSTILL IN THE 8TH GRADE& JEREMYTREATMAN WHO NOW LIVES IDELRAY BEACH..

KNEW RIGHT AWAYHE WAS WORKING WITHCHAMPION.

SOT - NO SUPER IWOULD SEE HIM PRACTICALLYDUNKING, SHOOTING AND NOTMISSING A SHOT& JEREMYTREATMAN& REMEMBERS HIS DAYSAS THE HIGH SCHOOL ASSISTANTBASKETBALL COACH NEARPHILADELPHIA& WHEN KOBE BRYANTWAS ON THE TEAM.

ASTUDENT-ATHLETE THAT LEFT ANIMPRESSION OF A LIFETIME.

SOT- NO SUPER HE DIDNKIDS ONLY, HE IMPACTED ALL THEADULTS WHO WERE AROUND HIMTHIS IS TREATMAN WITH KOBEBRYANT WHEN HE WAS 17& GETTINGREADY TO GRADUATE& RIGHT ASHIS TALENT WAS REALLY TAKINGOFF& I WAS THE 30 YEAR OLDIMMATURE GUY, HE WAS THEMATURE 17 YEAR OLD MATUREPLAYER WHO KNEW WHAT HE WANTEDAND WAS MATURE BEYOND HISYEARS SKILLS ON THE COURT THATLANDED KOBE BRYANT IN THE NBARIGHT AFTER HIGH SCHOOL&STORIES OF HIS PERSEVERANCEPROMPTING PEOPLE ACROSS THEGLOBE TO PAUSE AND REFLECT HECOULD DO ANY SHOT& AND HE HADA GREAT WORK ETHIC& HE WORKEDCONSTANTLY ON HIS GAME& MYWHOLE LIFE WAS INSPIRED BYKOBE BRYANT& BY SITTING NEXTTO HIM ON THE BENCH, HE GAVEME CONFIDENCE& TREATMAN WILLRETURN TO PHILADELPHIASATURDAY FOR A SPECIAL TRIBUAT KOBE BRYANTIN DELRAY BEACH LINNIE SUPALLWPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5.