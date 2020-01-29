Police: Brazen robbery suspects caught

BRAZEN SMASH AND GRAB IN PORTST.

LUCIE.

POLICE SAY EIGHTPEOPLE DROVE A U-HAUL INTO ABASS PRO SHOP AND STOLE MORETHAN A DOZEN GUNS EARLIER THISWEEK.

THE SUSPECTS FLED THESCENE, BUT OFFICERS WERE ABLETO EVENTUALLY CATCH ALL OFTHEM, INCLUDING ONE AS YOUNGAS 13- YEARS-OLD.

THEY ALLFACE A NUMBER OF SERIOUSCHARGES AS A RESULT OF WHATHAPPENED