Senate Votes To Block Witnesses From Testifying In Impeachment Trial

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Senate Votes To Block Witnesses From Testifying In Impeachment TrialNatasha Brown reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Senate Trial Enters Its Next Phase: The Vote On Allowing Witnesses

It appears that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has the votes he needs to block witnesses from...
NPR - Published

U.S. Senate votes against calling witnesses in Trump trial, clearing way for acquittal

The U.S. Senate on Friday voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsNPR



ElSereno20

El Sereno BREAKING: Senate Votes to Block Impeachment Witnesses https://t.co/dL6QSLVGzu 24 seconds ago

News_of_the_Day

Breaking News Trump impeachment trial live updates: Senate votes to block witnesses https://t.co/KPYLXOkAmI https://t.co/cqLcrfmuY8 30 seconds ago

geparts22

Larry Tolbert RT @ChadPergram: It's always about the math on CapHill. McConnell has the votes to block calling witnesses in the Senate trial. He has the… 43 seconds ago

MissyJo79

😎😎😎MissyJo79🤬🤬🤬ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ⚜️⚜️⚜️ RT @T_S_P_O_O_K_Y: LOL - and next we'll see a leak that @AmbJohnBolton was told by @realDonaldTrump to kill the alien captives and destroy… 53 seconds ago

drjanetta

dr.janet c herrmann, PhD. 🇺🇸🇺🇸👍👍 BREAKING: Senate Votes to Block Impeachment Witnesses https://t.co/VFTei1e2HX 56 seconds ago

rhsvcs

Peascroft BREAKING: Senate Votes to Block Impeachment Witnesses https://t.co/cmQ1S1jscq 2 minutes ago

space259

Doug Potoksky Trump impeachment trial live updates: Senate votes to block witnesses amid new Bolton bombshell - ABC News -… https://t.co/j6x5SWO0nW 3 minutes ago

hotdogterminatr

hotdogterminator RT @doc_revan: Mitch McConnell Sideswipes Senate Democrats – It Looks Like Mitch Has The 51 Votes He Needs To Block Witnesses https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago


Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Republican Senators have voted against calling for witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:17Published

Special Report: Lawmakers Vote Against Allowing Witnesses, More Evidence [Video]Special Report: Lawmakers Vote Against Allowing Witnesses, More Evidence

The final tally: 51 No - 49 Yes.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 10:54Published

