Carretera 96 y 299 cerradas por deslaves
Cal Trans tiene a las carreteras 96 y 299 cerradas debido a deslaves en el camino.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Carretera 96 y 299 cerradas por deslaves Iágenes y video del trabajo en el deslave que tiene a la carretera 96 cerrada en el condado de siskiyou. Cal trans señalo que no hay un tiempo estimado para cuando puedan reabrir la carretera. Ha estado cerrada por semanas debido a un deslave activo que es un peligro para los conductores y cuadrillas de construccón. Y alrededor de 30 millas al oeste de weaverville, la carretera 299 tambén esá cerrada en big french creek debido a deslave de piedras, un rea conocida por deslaves en años





