Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Carretera 96 y 299 cerradas por deslaves

Carretera 96 y 299 cerradas por deslaves

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Carretera 96 y 299 cerradas por deslaves

Carretera 96 y 299 cerradas por deslaves

Cal Trans tiene a las carreteras 96 y 299 cerradas debido a deslaves en el camino.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Carretera 96 y 299 cerradas por deslaves

Iágenes y video del trabajo en el deslave que tiene a la carretera 96 cerrada en el condado de siskiyou.

Cal trans señalo que no hay un tiempo estimado para cuando puedan reabrir la carretera.

Ha estado cerrada por semanas debido a un deslave activo que es un peligro para los conductores y cuadrillas de construccón.

Y alrededor de 30 millas al oeste de weaverville, la carretera 299 tambén esá cerrada en big french creek debido a deslave de piedras, un rea conocida por deslaves en años




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.