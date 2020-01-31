Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Republican Senators have voted against calling for witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Republicans likely to block impeachment witnesses in Senate vote

The Senate is expected to vote today on whether or not to hear from new witnesses in the impeachment...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsNPRNYTimes.com


Senate Votes No On Additional Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Senate Votes No On Additional Witnesses In Impeachment Trial
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsRTTNewsRIA Nov.NYTimes.comHindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

LakesideRules

😎Karen😎 RT @Holly_WV: BREAKNG: Senate votes against witnesses, the hoax is over. Acquittal Incoming! #ImpeachmentTrialSham #FakeImpeachment #Sorry… 5 seconds ago

FlaCracker3

YouKnowMyName ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @MudflapMc: Nancy just heard the bad news! Senate votes 51-49 against calling new witnesses, seeking new documents in Trump impeachme… 8 seconds ago

gritchkittie

Elaine C. Lynest RT @DanKEberhart: Vote for witnesses is over, acquittal is only a matter of time. Republicans should look to wrap this up as quickly as pos… 13 seconds ago

Champ5220

Michael Gordon RT @dbongino: Breaking: Senate Votes AGAINST Calling Witnesses in Sham Impeachment Trial https://t.co/fVf96gK9yx 15 seconds ago

PeterMu21125645

Peter Mulder RT @theblaze: Breaking: Senate votes to defeat motion for new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump https://t.co/oAG… 18 seconds ago

_Wendy501_

🌹✨_Wendy501_✨🌹 RT @RepSeanMaloney: That’s it. They sold out their oaths to a corrupt politician. My advice: Say a prayer...then “wave the***shirt.”… 19 seconds ago

HlavacArthur

Arthur Hlavac RT @OANN: Senate Votes Against Witnesses, Documents In Trial https://t.co/JgnhNGRI5a #OANN https://t.co/zH2E08o7Rd 20 seconds ago

winnipegsun

Winnipeg Sun U.S. Senate votes against calling witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, clearing way for acquittal… https://t.co/IajxJisql1 24 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate Votes To Block Witnesses From Testifying In Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes To Block Witnesses From Testifying In Impeachment Trial

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:51Published

Special Report: Lawmakers Vote Against Allowing Witnesses, More Evidence [Video]Special Report: Lawmakers Vote Against Allowing Witnesses, More Evidence

The final tally: 51 No - 49 Yes.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 10:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.