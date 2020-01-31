WCBI NEWS AT SIX - JANUARY 30, 2020

Thank you for joining us tonight..

The montgomery county sheriff's department has identified the body of a man discovered wednesday in the big black river.

Sheriff jeff tompkins says the victim is 53-year- old jimmy threadgill.

He tells wcbi his investigators are treating the death as a homicide.

Coroner allen pratt says the body was found in the big black river..

Pratt says they were called out to the area just after one thirty thursday afternoon.

Pratt says the body has been sent to the state crime lab in peal for an autopsy.

Multiple agencies were on scene to help pull the body from the water... the mississippi bureau of investigation and montgomery county sheriff's department are investigating this case..

It's only the second day on the case and deputies are getting closer to piecing the puzzle together.

I met with the montgomery county sheriff to get more on the story.

"we are working as hard as we can and doing the best we can to get this case closed."

On wednesday, montgomery county sheriff jeff tompkins learned about a body that was found in the big black river canal, near stewart.

" a fisherman discovered the body.

When we got there around 1:30 p.m.

And a body was in the river."

Law enforcement pulled out 53-year- old jimmy threadgill from the water.

It's not clear what lead to threadgill's death, that's why the montgomery county sheriffs department is teaming up with area agencies to help crack the case.

" we have the coroner and choctaw county sheriff coming over to assist us.

It's good to work with as many agencies as possible because different agencies,first of all, know different people.

They have different resources we can use any time we need to work together.

It just makes things work smoothly and quicker.

" mississippi bureau of investigation will also help.

Tompkins believes it'll bring his department one step closer finding clues and a possible witness.

"the sooner we can found out, less the alibis, the less excuses, the sooner and quicker we can find out the real answers."

And it'll not only bring justice, it'll give peace to threadgill's family and friends during this horrific nightmare.

" we want to do something as quick as possible, we want the family to get some closure on this."

If you have any additional information please contact the montgomery county sheriff's department.

bond is denied for a belden teenager facing a murder charge... jacoby o'neal made his initial court appearance today... the 19 year old is charged with second degree murder in a fatal shooting in tupelo tuesday night 17-year-old tiara dancer was found dead of a gunshot wound in the 3 thousand block of meadow drive..

An unidentified 18- year-old man was taken to the hospital with non- life threatening injuries.

He has been released from the hospital.

O'neal remains in the lee county jail... dancer's body is being sent to pearl for an autopsy// columbus police continue to investigate two shootings that happened less than an hour apart.

Police chief fred shelton says those two shootings are believed to be related.

It was just after six thirty when police were called out the 400 block of forest boulevard... after shots were fired into an apartment.... no one was injured in that shooting... then..

Less than a hour later..

Police say a person was shot outside a home in the 800 block of waterworks road... chief fred shelton says it appears the victim has non-life threatening injuries... if anyone has any information on the two shootings..

You're asked to contact crimestoppers... and remember..

You can report anonymously..

a mississippi man on the u-s marshal's most wanted list is back in custody after being arrested in oklahoma// pushmataha county, oklahoma sheriff b-j hedgecock says jacob scott was working at a hardware store in the town of antlers under an alias// scott faces a 14- count indictment charging him with sexual battery and exploitation of a child// investigators say scott is accused of faking his own suicide in an attempt to avoid jail time for allegedly raping a teenage girl// in july 20-18, scott was out on bond, but failed to show up for a court hearing when investigators found his abandoned small boat off the coast of orange beach, alabama// his body was never found... and investigators say he withdrew 45- thousand dollars before his disappearance// sheriff hedgecock says a tip to the sheriff's office led to scott's arrest// more clouds and a few showers are possible friday, friday night, and the first part of saturday. Rainfall amounts less than 1/4? are expected. Sunshine returns for sunday and a good part of monday. A more powerful system will swing through the region tuesday into wednesday and it could produce heavier rain and even a few strong to severe

Rainfall amounts less than 1/4?

Are expected.

Sunshine returns for sunday and a good part of monday.

repairing potholes in the city of columbus just got easier. city leaders say some new equipment will make sure the patches hold longer.. our bobby martinez spoke to city officials about the problem - and a new online service that lets you report a pothole right from the palm of your hand.

City leaders say some new equipment will make sure the patches hold longer..

Our bobby martinez spoke to city officials about the problem - and a new online service that lets you report a pothole right from the palm of your hand.

The amount of damage a pothole can cost you in car repairs, can leave a hole in your pocket.

Officials in columbus are aware of the amount of potholes in the city, and say they've been doing all they can to make sure your drive is as smooth possible.

"man they are everywhere" keith price is accustomed to dodging potholes in columbus.

Price says the holes in columbus roads have been an issue for some time, and he hopes city officials address this problem soon.

"as long as they fix them i'm ok with it.

Until then, i haven't seen them do anything yet."

But, casey bush, public work's director for the city of columbus, says he is aware of the pothole issue.

And the city has a plan.

Bush says they've purchased a new machine that helps keeps those potholes filled for long period of time.

"i'm so excited about our new machine which is the hot patch machine that we just purchased.

That machine helps us out in the long run.

When we do fix the potholes, it's a permanent fix."

Here's why.

"in the past filling potholes, we were using material called cold mix.

And that cold mix, we would patch the pothole.

Next, get heavy rain, cars would hit that pothole and rain will get into the material, it would bring that pothole back."

In addition to the new machine, the city has launched a digital service to help you report a pothole in your area.

the service is called see click the city of columbus wants the public to remain patient through this process as they say they are filling up to 15 potholes a day.

Take developing story stinger people throughout our state can now try their luck at massive jackpots mega millions and powerball tickets went on sale in the magnolia state today..

Gabby easterwood from our sister station w-x-x-v was on hand in pass christian this morning for the first ticket sales and has the full story.

Pkg: nats "and today it begins" the days of driving across state lines to get your mega millions and powerball tickets are in the past.

Kimberly larosa/lottery board commissioner:"appr oximately 70 million dollars was going across state lines to louisiana and other states to get lottery and powerball tickets and now all of that is staying here.it's a great day for mississippi."

A truly monumental and exciting day for our state and for coast residents too like kelly phillips, the first to buy at keith's superstore...he got one of each.

Kelly phillips/lottery ticket buyer:"that's all you need right.

You need one to win.

I hope i'm feeling lucky."

And phillips wasn't the only one feeling the lotto fever.

Philip moran, the senator who put wrote the bill to bring the lottery to the magnolia state bought two tickets himself.

Philip moran/state senator:"these two tickets i bought.

I hope they are the winning tickets.

It's an absolute good thing for the state and to be the author of it that's something that i'll always remember and cherish."

The first 80 million from the lottery will go to improve roads, bridges and infrastructure then it will benefit education.

Philip moran/state senator:"i just want to tell everyone to enjoy the time.

To be able to buy the tickets at home and know that when you're doing that the money stays at home.

It's so important."

And with every ticket bought came a different idea of how they would spend the big bucks if they walked away a winner.

Lottery ticket buyers:"go see my daughter in virginia."

"i'd give it away.

Save enough money to live for a few years then give it away."

"a nice place, just a nice place you know to get out with my kids and stuff."

Nats in pass christian, gabby easterwood news 25.

some ladies in tupelo are putting the finishing touches on a big event..

We take a look at the preparations when we come back... members of the junior auxiliary of tupelo are gearing uphe group's annual fundraiser..

Today they met for the annual associates lunch.

The event is an opportunity for members to get updates on the club's service projects.

It is also a chance to sample the menu for the upcoming charity ball.

J a members work through the year, planning and organizing the event.

"we do a clothes closet for elementary schools, where they come in receive clothes, we have silent servings where we pack bags for kids to go home on friday so they have food over the weekend."

"lots of work but always fun to get in the kitchen with lots of women and a lot of fun to work together, it is a lot of work but a lot of community comes together for donations."

The 57th annual charity ball is february 21st.

The theme for this year is "disco revival."

Weather wrap stinger one itawamba a-h-s indian making moves and taking his talents to the next level...signing season continues in sports when we come mississippi state women's basketball, 7 games in the books and almost to the halfway point in sec play heading into tonight's game against auburn, state with only one conference loss a huge key this season for the bulldogs, the team's bench..specifically , in this last 3 game stretch against ole miss, south carolina and vanderbilt...the dawgs bench averaging 29 pts per game singling out one bench player with consistent performances, freshman guard aliyah matharu in back-to-back performances against vanderbilt and ole miss...matharu averaging 12.5 points, 2.5 boards, and 2.5 steals coming off the bench for mississippi state... msu head coach vic schaefer crediting matharu for being a consistent playmaker in the dawgs offense schaefer: "she never met a shot she didn't like.

Sometimes we have to teach her shot selection.

She can get a lot of her shots anytime she wants it.

It's just getting it when we want it and where we want it from.

She's like any other kid, full of confidence and she can beat anybody one-on- one.

The other piece is can you defend anybody one-on-one.

That's been the struggle for her as well as every freshman for the most part."

The mississippi state women get back to the hardwood tonight at 7..hosting auburn...watch that over on the sec network's streaming serivce over in oxford, big game coming up for the rebel women hosting first ranked south carolina...ole miss still without an sec win...tip off at 7 pm, also on the sec network streaming service the men get back to work saturday...bright and early for ole miss hosting 22nd ranked l-s-u the rebels falling just short in double overtime the other night to 16th ranked auburn...wait and see if they can pull off the upset for sec win #2 ay 11 am on espn2 when that finishes up, head over to either the humphrey coliseum or espnu to watch the bulldog men host tennessee...the dawgs coming off that huge win on the road against florida of course, if you miss the action tune-in here to catch the highlights on wcbi sports for those looking to attend the msu women's game against auburn tonight...some important parking information due to a burst water pipe on lakeview dr., lakeview dr will be closed form george perry st to news park msu is asking for fans to take alternative routes to get to their desired parking destinations a portion of lakeview dr will be accessible for those with reserved passes however, lot bb , admin, and ada parking will have to take lakeview off bailey howell dr from the south free parking will be accessible using zacharias village off bailey howll and barnes and noble off barr avenue in gridiron action... itawamba ahs defensive lineman q-j shumpert signs to continue his football career at hinds community college shumpert was the anchor of the d- line on one of the best indians teams in school history... this past season, shumpert recording 38 total tackles, and five forced fumbles to shumpert, the bulldogs were a perfect fit "a great school, man.

Fell in love with the school when i went down there for a visit, everything i wanted they offered.

It's a four man front, i get a lot of one on one activity, i can't be blocked one on one."

chief meteorologist keith gibson will have a last look at your forecast.

