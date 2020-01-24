First National CBD Month

- the month of january is - officially known as national cb- awareness month.- this month is in observance of- the natural hemp products - quickly gaining popularity- thoughout the country.- after the passing of the- agriculture improvement act - of 2018, millions of americans- are learning the benefits of- cbd - as it has become more widely- available.- your cbd store in ocean springs- is under new management.- co-owner natalie goff says she- is happy for the first- ever national cbd month to help- raise awareness of- the plants benefit.

- - natalie goff co-owner of your - cbd - store: "make the public more- aware of what cbd does and why- we are here.- that's why there's a national - cbd awareness month because of- the - popularity mostly the testimone- and what it actually does for - our bodies,"- - - - - -