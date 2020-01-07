Local organization puts $40,000 into Bibb County area projects

Census day is april first.

A local community organization put nearly 40-thousand dollars back into macon-bibb county.

41 nbc's jatrissa wooten tells us... about the organization... and what they aim to do.

Jatrissa... community foundation of central georgia put money towards seed funding ideas sparked by residents.

This comes after a metting in october were the community came together, to find solutions plaguing the county.

:00-:04 :32-:35 "with crime and violence and poverty being the top one and two issues, the majority of those projects fell in line" community foundation of central georgia announced the recipients of this years conversation to action mini-grants "nancy: a lot of our grant recipients are actually citizens.

They actually aren't affiliated with any organization in this is the one time that we can really help get people's ideas off the ground" the grants will fund 42 local projects that will help make life better for bibb county residents.

"i really excited.

We've been dreaming around this project for a lot of years" steve degeorge was granted 2000 dollars for the re-development of abandon land-he says used to be a park for whites only "when we kind of got the whole story, and friends of mine kind of got together... we thought will let's let's kind of reverse this curse?"

The organization gave out $40,000 to macon... and close to 15 thousand to milledgeville the list includes projects surrounding public safety, housing, economic development and health "we are a mental health facility" andrea cooke from the southern center for choice theory aims to continue to help those suffering from mental illness "they're no different in the people who are sitting across from them... there's no judgement" each grant is worth the maximum of 1000 dollars.

And each organization must only use the money for that proposed project "do you require people to submit a final report and it kind of gives us an overview of what they were able to accomplish with the funds" cleveland says she's excited to see what the recipients do.

The community foundation had up to 70 applicants apply for the grant funds this year.

The organization gave out 15-thousand dollars last year.

This year ... there was more... with