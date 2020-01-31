Global  

Trump at Drake University

Students react to the rally
Trump at Drake University

Campaign 2020 just ahead of the iowa caucuses á president donald trump held a rally in des moines... to drum up support for his bid to remain in 1600 pennsylvania avenue.

The commander in chief took the opportunity to criticize his democratic rivals.

On the scene kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is in des moines with local reaction to the president's visit.

I'm here in des moines on the beautiful campus of drake university, and just a little while ago, i spoke with some students to see what they thought about president donald trump's visit here last night.

"with trump's rally, it was a completely different thing than any of the democrats that have come to campus.

It was more unlike a town hall and more like a rally.

Like a fair almost.

The entire street was closed and there was a lot of people on campus."

Drake university sophomore elizabeth kirsner describes the nearly circus like atmosphere around president trump's rally.

Kirsner is a democrat who says she will be caucusing either for bernie sanders or elizabeth warren.

She says she considered attending the rally out of curiosity, but was turned off by the way some of the folks who came to see the president were acting.

"when i walked down there, the amount of like negativity and hatred that i saw, not only from the people, but from the merchandise that they were selling, the flags that they were putting up.

It was derogatory and really rude so i decided not to go."

Many other students i talked to said they also considered attending the rally, but didn't want to wait four hours to see thanks nick.

Drake university has been a political hotbed during the 2020 campaign, hosting a democratic debate back on january 14th.



