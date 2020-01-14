Global  

Jersey City Mayor Says Municipalities Are In Settlement Talks Over SOTA Program

There's a stunning development in the ongoing battle between New York City and a number of cities in New Jersey, which have been forced to take in thousands of New York City's homeless.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Point Of View: Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop Discusses SOTA Lawsuit, Rise In Hate Crimes, NJ Transit & More [Video]Point Of View: Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop Discusses SOTA Lawsuit, Rise In Hate Crimes, NJ Transit & More

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop joined CBSN New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 17:21Published

Forgotten Families: Elizabeth, Union County File SOTA Lawsuit Against New York City [Video]Forgotten Families: Elizabeth, Union County File SOTA Lawsuit Against New York City

The City of Elizabeth and Union County have followed through on a previous notice and filed a lawsuit against New York City seeking to stop the Special One Time Assistance Program, also known as SOTA...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:33Published

