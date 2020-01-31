Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' James Corden Addresses 'Carpool Karaoke' Critics & More | THR News

Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' James Corden Addresses 'Carpool Karaoke' Critics & More | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 03:56s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' James Corden Addresses 'Carpool Karaoke' Critics & More | THR News

Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' James Corden Addresses 'Carpool Karaoke' Critics & More | THR News

Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' James Corden Addresses 'Carpool Karaoke' Critics & More | THR News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tcorneliastreet

Andrea ❤️ RT @swiftsupdates: 📝 | Nikki Glaser Apologizes for Body Shaming Taylor Swift in Netflix's Miss Americana (via @enews) https://t.co/Guv7mUC… 7 seconds ago

Britjacinda

Brittany C. ❤❤❤❤ #IStandWithTaylor RT @ringer: ‘Miss Americana’ shows Taylor Swift at her most raw and relatable, like any good pop-star documentary should. @harvilla: https:… 17 seconds ago

loverswiftay13

𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Jane 💗🇵🇭 RT @staceyabrams: .@taylorswift13, thank you for encouraging young people to make their hopes real. Your activism has inspired Americans —… 31 seconds ago

goldenlikecv

sammi (: RT @NetflixIndia: I NEED TO CALM DOWN. Taylor Swift's Miss Americana documentary is now streaming! 42 seconds ago

Ang34713548

Ang RT @TVWatchtower: Perfect timing for this song to be released today - Taylor Swift - "Only The Young" (Featured in Miss Americana / Lyric V… 49 seconds ago

Britjacinda

Brittany C. ❤❤❤❤ #IStandWithTaylor RT @katiecollins: There's a brilliant documentary out on Netflix today called #MissAmericana about @taylorswift13. I've tried to put into w… 50 seconds ago

Ang34713548

Ang RT @billboard: #MissAmericana director Lana Wilson talks all about new Taylor Swift doc https://t.co/yHPM57yEkg 57 seconds ago

Fer_callejo0

Fernanda RT @TSwiftFTC: 🚨 Taylor Swift's "Miss Americana" breaks another record as it becomes the Most Watched and Highest Rated Netflix biography d… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Shocking Things We Learned in Taylor Swift: Miss Americana [Video]Top 10 Shocking Things We Learned in Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

It's time to get to know Taylor on a whole other level. Just when you think you know everything about the superstar, you only know half of the story.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:49Published

Now Screening: 'Miss Americana,' 'The Rhythm Section' & and 'Gretel & Hansel' | THR News [Video]Now Screening: 'Miss Americana,' 'The Rhythm Section' & and 'Gretel & Hansel' | THR News

Here's your breakdown of what to watch this weekend in THR's Now Screening.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.