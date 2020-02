13 First Alert Las Vegas evening forecast | Jan. 31, 2020 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:48s - Published The Jan. 31, 2020, evening weather forecast for Las Vegas. The Jan. 31, 2020, evening weather forecast for Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 13 First Alert Las Vegas evening forecast | Jan. 31, 2020 SUNSHINE BEFORE BIG CHANGESARRIVE SUNDAY INTO MONDAY.NO WEATHER WORRIES EXPECTED FORYOUR FRIDAY NIGHT PLANS WITHCLEAR SKIES, CALM WINDS, ANDDINNER TIME TEMPERATURES IN THEMID TO UPPER50S.LOWS WILL FALL TO THE MID 40SAHEAD OF A SUNNY SATURDAY WITHHIGHS CLIMBING TO THE LOW 70STHROUGH SUNDAY.BY SUNDAY AFTERNOON, SOUTHWESTWINDS WILL PICK UPSIGNIFICANTLY WITH GUSTS TO 60MPH POSSIBLE FOR THE MOUNTAINSAND 50 MPH FOR THE VALLEY BYSUNSETAS A FRONT APPROACHES.ONCE THE FRONT CLEARSOVERNIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING,GUSTY WINDS WILL SHIFT FROM THENORTHWEST AND SIGNIFICANTLYCOOLER AIR WILL ARRIVE.A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR AFEW SPOTTY SHOWERS AND A FEWSNOW FLURRIES WILL ACCOMPANYTHE FRONT, BUT CHANCEFORPRECIPITATION IS ONLY AROUND10% AND NO SNOW ACCUMULATIONIS EXPECTED.HIGHS WILL BE JUST IN THE UPPER40S AND LOW 50S WITH LOWS AT ORBELOW THE FREEZING MARK FORMONDAY, TUESDAY, AND WEDNESDAYBEFOREWARMING BACK TO THE 60S TOCLOSE OUT NEXT WEEK.THE WARMING TREND TAKES US INTOA VERY PLEASANT WEEKEND WITHPLENTY OF SUNSHINE BEFORE BIGCHANGES ARRIVE SUNDAY INTOMONDAY.NO WEATHER WORRIES EXPECTED FORYOUR FRIDAY NIGHT PLANS WITHCLEAR SKIES, CALM WINDS, ANDDINNER TIME TEMPERATURES IN THETHROUGH SUNDAY.BY SUNDAY AFTERNOON, SOUTHWESTWINDS WILL PICK UPONCE THE FRONT CLEARS OVERNIGHTINTO MONDAY MORNING, GUSTYWINDS WILL SHIFT FROM THEFLURRIES WILL ACCOMPANY THEFRONT, BUT CHANCEFORPRECIPITATION IS ONLY AROUND10% AND NO SNOW ACCUMULATION ISEXPECTED.HIGHS WILL BE JUST IN THE UPPER40S AND LOW 50S WITH LOWS AT ORBELOW THE FREEZING MARK FORMONDAY, TUESDAY, AND WEDNESDAYBEFORE WARMING BACK TO THE 60STO CLOSE OUT NEXT WEEK.GRATEFUL TO BE ALIVE.A TEENAGER IS FORCED TO UNDERGO





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Sunshine possible Saturday; Weather fantastic for Super Bowl Sunday Saturday will start off cloudy and cloud. We could see a little bit of sunshine toward the afternoon and evening. Look for a high in the upper 40s. The weather Super Bowl Sunday will be phenomenal... Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:33Published 2 hours ago 13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Jan. 31, 2020 The Jan. 31, 2020, morning weather forecast for Las Vegas. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:59Published 11 hours ago