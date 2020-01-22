Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson Sentenced To More Than 13 Years In Prison 51 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:42s - Published Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson Sentenced To More Than 13 Years In Prison A Coast Guard Lieutenant who pleaded guilty to firearms and drug charges after stockpiling weapons and creating a "hit list" made up of journalists, Democratic politicians and Supreme Court justices was sentenced Friday to 13 years and 4 months in prison.

