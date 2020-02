Mississippi health officials prepare for coronavirus

HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY ITS JUSTMATTER OF TIMEBEFORE THE VIRUS SHOWS UP INMISSISSIPPI.FOR THE PUBLIC IN MISSISSIPPIRIGHT NOW WE FEEL THAT THE RISKIS LOW TOTHE GENERAL PUBLIC.

TOP DOCTORSAT THE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAY THERE ARE NOCASES OF THECORONAVIRUS IN MISSISSIPPI.

THATCOULD CHANGE ANY DAY."BECAUSE WE DO THINK THAT ISVERYLIKELY WE WILL HAVE PEOPLE COMETO MISSISSIPPI WHOWILL BE EITHER SUSPECTS FOR THISNEW CORONAVIRUS ORMAY HAVE THE CORONAVIRUS." IN AFRIDAY NEW CONFERENCE STATEHEALTH OFFICER THOMAS DOBBS ANDEPIDEMIOLOGIST PAUL BYERS SAIDTHE AGENCYIS CLOSELY WATCHING THEOUTBREAKWE ARE ALSO WORKING VERY CLOSELYWITH OUR PARTNERS PHYSICIANSHEALTHCAREPROVIDERS HOSPITALS TRYING TOGET THEM PREPARED."TO UNDERSTAND WHAT IS THEAPPROPRIATE INFECTION CONTROL TOPUT IN PLACE AROUNDINDIVIDUALS WHO MAY BE SUSPECTHOW TO IDENTIFY THOSE SUSPECTS."DOCTORS SAY VIRUS SYMPTOMS CANMIMICTHE FLU."THE MOST COMMON SYMPTOMS AREFEVER AND COUGHOR SHORTNESS OF BREATH." DOCTORSSAY CORONAVIRUS HASSICKENED NEARLY 10,000 PEOPLEWORLDWIDE INJUST TWO MONTHS.THE VIRUS HAS KILLED MORE THAN200 IN CHINAWHERE IT WAS FIRST DETECTED INDECEMBER.IN THE U-S, ONLY SIX PEOPLE BEENINFECTED.DOBBS SAID ONE OF THOSE SIX WITHTHEVIRUS CAUGHT IT FROM THEIRSPOUSEWHAT THE REAL THREAT IS GONNADEPEND ON HOW WIDELY AND EASILYAND WIDELY THIS VIRUS ISULTIMATELY TRANSMITTED.

DOCTORS SHOULD QUICKLY CALL THEHEALTH DEPARTMENT IF THEY SEE APATIENT WITHTHE VIRUS.LIVE IN JACKSON... ROSS ADAMS...16 WAPT NEWS.