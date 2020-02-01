Global  

MythBusters: Toilet Bomb Aftershow

Jamie and Adam address the testing of &quot;old, crap&quot; movies, non-numb legs, cast-iron bathtubs, vaporized toilets and perhaps MOST importantly, their favorite Mel Gibson movie.
MythBusters: Um, Awkward!

There was no way around it: In order to test the &quot;toilet bomb&quot; myth from Lethal Weapon, Jamie Hyneman and Adam Savage had to get REALLLLLLY up close and personal.

MythBusters: The Treacherous Toilet

Little did Jamie Hyneman know that replicating the infamous Lethal Weapon &quot;toilet bomb&quot; scene could cause such pain, not to mention serious medical issues.

