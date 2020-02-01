|
MythBusters: Toilet Bomb Aftershow
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 05:01s - Published < > Embed
MythBusters: Toilet Bomb Aftershow
Jamie and Adam address the testing of "old, crap" movies, non-numb legs, cast-iron bathtubs, vaporized toilets and perhaps MOST importantly, their favorite Mel Gibson movie.
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
MythBusters: Um, Awkward!
There was no way around it: In order to test the "toilet bomb" myth from Lethal Weapon, Jamie Hyneman and Adam Savage had to get REALLLLLLY up close and personal.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:39Published
MythBusters: The Treacherous Toilet
Little did Jamie Hyneman know that replicating the infamous Lethal Weapon "toilet bomb" scene could cause such pain, not to mention serious medical issues.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:11Published
|