Teen Suspended For Dreadlocks Invited To Oscars

Teen Suspended For Dreadlocks Invited To Oscars

Teen Suspended For Dreadlocks Invited To Oscars

Matthew A.

Cherry, the creator of the Oscar-nominated short film "Hair Love," along with former NBA player Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union, who are producers of the animated film, have invited Texas high school student DeAndre Arnold to the award ceremony.
