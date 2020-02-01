Teen Suspended For Dreadlocks Invited To Oscars 32 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:57s - Published Teen Suspended For Dreadlocks Invited To Oscars Matthew A. Cherry, the creator of the Oscar-nominated short film "Hair Love," along with former NBA player Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union, who are producers of the animated film, have invited Texas high school student DeAndre Arnold to the award ceremony.