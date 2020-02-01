West Ham welcome Bowen

West Ham welcomed new signing Jarrod Bowen with a video on Twitter following his Deadline Day arrival from Hull.



Tweets about this 3rd Man Running RT @boleynbadges: Welcome To West Ham United Jarrod Bowen https://t.co/TysdlFzvzF 49 minutes ago boleyn badges Welcome To West Ham United Jarrod Bowen https://t.co/TysdlFzvzF 1 hour ago Louis Welcome to West Ham, Jarrod Bowen. https://t.co/wSjYxXPqbH 1 hour ago Nick RT @UberWestHam: Pleased to welcome Jarrod Bowen to West Ham United. dg https://t.co/RZsQ4tHd6g 2 hours ago Arron Ashley Finally. Welcome to West Ham Jarrod Bowen #WestHam #Deadlineday 2 hours ago Uber West Ham Pleased to welcome Jarrod Bowen to West Ham United. dg https://t.co/RZsQ4tHd6g 2 hours ago Footybosss Jarrod Bowen Welcome to West Ham https://t.co/w7GUs5B4Y3 4 hours ago Sam Shepherd West Ham thought they had won deadline day with Bowen. Chris Bolder then rang David Moyes and said "mate hold my be… https://t.co/cblYLc2Yln 5 hours ago