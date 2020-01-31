'Not Going to Happen': Attorneys Reject Lawyer's Call for Fotis Dulos Murder Trial to Continue

The defense team ofThe defense team ofFotis Dulos...or whatThe defense team ofFotis Dulos...or whatis now hisFotis Dulos...or whatis now hisestate...has proposedis now hisestate...has proposedis now hisestate...has proposeda radical strategy inestate...has proposeda radical strategy ina radical strategy ina radical strategy inan attempt to clearan attempt to clearan attempt to clearhis name.an attempt to clearhis name.This...as the leadhis name.This...as the leadhis name.This...as the leadprosecutor getsThis...as the leadprosecutor getsThis...as the leadprosecutor getspromoted...a moveprosecutor getspromoted...a moveprosecutor getspromoted...a movethat will likely limit orpromoted...a movethat will likely limit orpromoted...a movethat will likely limit oreliminate hispromoted...a movethat will likely limit oreliminate hisinvolvementthat will likely limit oreliminate hisinvolvementeliminate hisinvolvementinvolvementaltogether.An alreadyAn alreadycomplicated legalAn alreadycomplicated legalbattle just got evenAn alreadycomplicated legalbattle just got evenmore complex.complicated legalbattle just got evenmore complex.battle just got evenmore complex.battle just got evenmore complex.SOTmore complex.SOTmore complex.SOTNorm Pattis, DefenseSOTNorm Pattis, DefenseSOTNorm Pattis, DefenseAttorney for FotisSOTNorm Pattis, DefenseAttorney for FotisDulos Estate:Norm Pattis, DefenseAttorney for FotisDulos Estate:Norm Pattis, DefenseAttorney for FotisDulos Estate:Fotis Dulos wasAttorney for FotisDulos Estate:Fotis Dulos wasAttorney for FotisDulos Estate:Fotis Dulos wasdeclared dead.Dulos Estate:Fotis Dulos wasdeclared dead.RUNS=3Fotis Dulos wasdeclared dead.RUNS=3Fotis Dulos wasdeclared dead.RUNS=3And with that...thedeclared dead.RUNS=3And with that...thedeclared dead.RUNS=3And with that...thelegal reset buttonRUNS=3And with that...thelegal reset buttonRUNS=3And with that...thelegal reset buttonwas pushed on whatAnd with that...thelegal reset buttonwas pushed on whatAnd with that...thelegal reset buttonwas pushed on whatis arguably the mostlegal reset buttonwas pushed on whatis arguably the mostwas pushed on whatis arguably the mostwas pushed on whatis arguably the mosthigh-profile case theis arguably the mosthigh-profile case theis arguably the mosthigh-profile case thestate of Connecticuthigh-profile case thestate of Connecticuthigh-profile case thestate of Connecticuthas prosecuted sincestate of Connecticuthas prosecuted sincestate of Connecticuthas prosecuted sincethe Cheshire homehas prosecuted sincethe Cheshire homehas prosecuted sincethe Cheshire homeinvasion.the Cheshire homeinvasion.invasion.invasion.Also unclear...whoAlso unclear...whoAlso unclear...whowill prosecute?Also unclear...whowill prosecute?State's Attorneywill prosecute?State's Attorneywill prosecute?State's AttorneyRichard ColangeloState's AttorneyRichard ColangeloState's AttorneyRichard Colangelocharged Dulos withRichard Colangelocharged Dulos withcharged Dulos withcharged Dulos withmurder...now he'smurder...now he'smurder...now he'sbeen promoted tomurder...now he'sbeen promoted toChief State'sbeen promoted toChief State'sbeen promoted toChief State'sAttorney.Chief State'sAttorney.Chief State'sAttorney.SOTAttorney.SOTSOTSOTAttorney JimAttorney JimBergenn, Partner,Attorney JimBergenn, Partner,ShipmanBergenn, Partner,ShipmanBergenn, Partner,ShipmanHes got a lot of workShipmanHes got a lot of workShipmanHes got a lot of workto do.

But the case is not over for the other two suspects...Michelle Troconis and Kent Mawhinney.

If fact, it's just beginning.

If fact,Troconis and KentMawhinney.

If fact,it's just beginning.Mawhinney.

If fact,it's just beginning.it's just beginning.