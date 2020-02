Mayor Pete Buttigieg Makes Final Pitch to Western Iowa Voters 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:34s - Published His message to those who may still be undecided before the Iowa caucus. His message to those who may still be undecided before the Iowa caucus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Makes Final Pitch to Western Iowa Voters THE FORMERMAYOR OF SOUTHBEND INDIANA, IS APRIME CONTENDERFOR THEDEMOCRATICNOMINATION,DESPITE HISRELATIVEINEXPERIENCE.JON KIPPER -----TELLS US HE DREWA HEFTY CROWDTO HIS AFTERNOONEVENT, WITH SOMEIN ATTENDANCESTILL UNDECIDED.3:00:18 "WHILEMANY OF THE TOPPRESIDENTIALCANDIDATES ARESTUCK INWASHINGTON FORTHE SENATEIMPEACHMENTTRIAL, FORMERSOUTH BENDINDIANA MAYORPETE BUTTIEGEGIS BARNSTORMINGIOWA, GIVING HISFINAL PITCH TOVOTERS HERE INCOUNCIL BLUFFS.JON LL OPENIN HIS FINAL STOPIN WESTERN IOWABEFORE THE IOWACAUCUSES, MAYORPETE BUTTIGIEGSAYS HE IS THEONE THAT HAS THEDISCIPLINE ANDLIFE EXPERIENCESTO TAKE ONPRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP.2:35:58 "I'M NOT TOWORRIED ABOUTBULLIES, I'M, GAYAND I GREW UP ININDIANA."BUTTIGIEG, WHO'SMORE WELLKNOWN AS SIMPLYMAYOR PETE ISPOLLING IN THETOP 4 IN IOWADESPITE NEVERHOLDING STATE ORFEDERAL OFFICE.THE 38 YEAR OLDTOLD THE CROWDTHAT ACTUALLYHELPS IN...CALLING OUTFORMER VICEPRESIDENT JOEBIDEN SAYING HEREPRESENTS ANEW KIND OFPOLITICS.2:14:17 "I WOULDARGUE WHATHISTORY HASTAUGHT US IS THATIN A MOMENT LIKEWE CANNOT TAKETHE RISK OFTRYING TO FALLBACK ON THE OLDPLAYBOOK ANDRELY ON THEFAMILAR TO DEALWITH AFUNDAMENTALLYNEW CHALLENGE."WHILE TALKING TOREPORTERSBEFOREHAND, HEBLAMES THEAREA'S HISTORICFLOODING ONCLIMATE CHANGEAND AS PRESIDENTHE WOULD PUTMORE FUNDINGTOWARDSINSURANCE ANDPUT TOGETHER ACOMMISSION.8:44:04 "TO REVISEFLOOD PLAIN MAPSTO UNDERSTANDWHAT THE TRUEFREQUENCY OFTHESE EVENTSARE.THAT'S WHY I'MPROPOSING ADISASTERPREPARDNESSCOMMISSION TOTO UNDERSTANDWHAT THE TRUEFREQUENCY OFTHESE EVENTSARE.THAT'S WHY I'MPROPOSING ADISASTERPREPARDNESSCOMMISSION TOMAKE SURE WE'RESUPPORTINGCOMMUNITY BASEDPLANS TO GETAHEAD OF ISSUESLIKE FLOODING."THE 400-PLUS INTHE CROWD SAYHIS DECENCYSEPARATES HIMFROM THE FIELD.2:57:39 "HISDIGNITY AND HESEEMS LIKE HEREALLY CARESABOUTEVERYBODY."OTHERS LIKE HISMODERATESTANCES.1:00 "THEOBJECTIVE IS TOBEAT TRUMP, ANDSO IF YOU'RE ONTHE LEFT HANDSIDE, TOO FAR ONTHE LEFT, YOURCHANCES AREJUST SODIMINISHED, EVENTHOUGH YOU'RE AGREAT CANDIDATE,YOUR ISSUES AREJUST TOO FARLEFT." DUNCANLAW SAYS HE LIKEPETE, BUT IS ABERNIE SANDERSSUPPORTERINSTEAD.HE THINKSSANDERS CANCAPTURE THEMODERATES WHILEFIRING UP THEBASE.5:34 'IT'S EASY TOSPREAD AMESSAGE OF HOPEAND MOVINGFORWARD IN ATIME LIKE THIS, IFTHEY ARE IN THEMIDDLE, I DON'TTHINK IT'S HARD TOGET THEM TO THEBERNIE SIDE,ESPECIALLY WITHTRUMP ON THEOTHER SIDE." INCOUNCIL BLUFFSJON KIPPER 3NNTHE CAUCUSESBEGINS MONDAYNIGHT AT SEVENP-M





