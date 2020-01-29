Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus impacting flights

Coronavirus impacting flights

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus impacting flightsSome airlines are cancelling all flights to China
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus impacting flights

The coronavirus continues to cause concern around the world..

Now two domestic airlines have cancelled all their flights to china.

This comes just after the world health organiztion declared a global health emergency.

Kimt news three's jessica bringe joins us live with how it's impacting our area.xx officials at the rochester international airport say at this point they're not changing any of their policies because of the coronavirus.

But american airlines is halting flights to china beginning today through march 28th... delta airilines is also suspending flights from the uás to china beginning february 6th thorugh april 30th.xxx the death toll from the coronavirus continues to climb.

Today china reported an additonal 43 deaths bringing the total to 213 with nearly 10á thousand confirmed cases.

We're always careful about wash your hands, use sanitizer things like that.

Be vigilant and watch who is around you.

There are currently six confirmed cases in the uá s... so passengers at the rochester international airport are taking precautions.

Actually coming here i wore a mask and i will when i get on an enclosed plane or in a gate area.

A mayo clinic doctor and vaccine expert says while wearing a surgical mask isn't foolproof..it can help stop the spread if i'm infected and i cough i prevent those large respitory droplets from being expelled into the air.

It doesn't stop aerosolized virus and that's a key limitation of those masks.

While the world health organization is calling the outbreak a "global emergency."

And there's still a lot to learn..

Doctors say there is no reason to panic at this point.

However á if you are ill it's a good idea to practice "social distancing."

Staying away from people who are ill or if you're ill staying at home not going to school or work or the mall.

The other thing is very frequent hand washing.keep your hands off your face and those are really key things to american airlines says it will be contacting the impacted customers to help make alternative flight arrangements.

Live in rochester á jessica bringe á kimt news 3./// thanks jessica.

The latest uás victim caught the coronavirus from his wife in chicago.

The cádác says doctors are also monitoring others across the state of illinois./// a rochester murder



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: All flights running as per schedule, Emirates confirms

Many airlines have cancelled flights to mainland China to stop spreading the coronavirus.
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Delta joins United Airlines in temporarily suspending flights to China due to coronavirus

Delta Air Lines Inc. said Friday it will temporarily suspend all U.S. to China flights beginning Feb....
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •The VergeReutersallAfrica.comReuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

cirium

Cirium RT @ThePCAgency: Suspension of UK’s China flights ‘hits up to 35,000 passengers’. Read the latest on how #coronavirus is impacting flights,… 2 hours ago

ThePCAgency

The PC Agency Suspension of UK’s China flights ‘hits up to 35,000 passengers’. Read the latest on how #coronavirus is impacting f… https://t.co/IWpTiH9dSE 7 hours ago

jasonwheelertv

Jason Wheeler #Breaking: #Coronavirus impacting travel. #FortWorth based @AmericanAir cancels flights to #China https://t.co/hpmSv56gGV 8 hours ago

GSU_Research

GSU Research Our experts in the news: Penelope Prime, professor at @RobinsonCollege, spoke with @ajc about how the #coronavirus… https://t.co/hVsVLaUS6o 9 hours ago

KalieG_KING5

Kalie Greenberg RT @dougdKING5: The #coronavirus is now impacting flights from @SeaTacAirport our @KalieG_KING5 has the details on the flights @Delta is ca… 10 hours ago

dougdKING5

Doug Dillon The #coronavirus is now impacting flights from @SeaTacAirport our @KalieG_KING5 has the details on the flights… https://t.co/I9yZBfETeC 10 hours ago

blogosum

Blogosum Travel #news: MSC Cancels Three China Cruises Due to Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/7PbkeEIPYL #travel #news… https://t.co/fwXrOQqL1A 13 hours ago

XoCREcom

XOCRE RT @blogosum: Travel #news: MSC Cancels Three China Cruises Due to Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/7PbkeEIPYL #travel #news #vacation #tr… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

American And Delta Suspend Flights To China Over Coronavirus [Video]American And Delta Suspend Flights To China Over Coronavirus

The coronavirus has killed hundreds of people in China and has spread to over 20 countries.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published

Delta, American suspend all U.S.-China flights [Video]Delta, American suspend all U.S.-China flights

Delta and American Airlines decided on Friday to temporarily suspend all remaining U.S.-China flights after the U.S. State Department elevated a travel advisory over concerns about the coronavirus...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.