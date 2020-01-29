Coronavirus impacting flights

The coronavirus continues to cause concern around the world..

Now two domestic airlines have cancelled all their flights to china.

This comes just after the world health organiztion declared a global health emergency.

Kimt news three's jessica bringe joins us live with how it's impacting our area.xx officials at the rochester international airport say at this point they're not changing any of their policies because of the coronavirus.

But american airlines is halting flights to china beginning today through march 28th... delta airilines is also suspending flights from the uás to china beginning february 6th thorugh april 30th.xxx the death toll from the coronavirus continues to climb.

Today china reported an additonal 43 deaths bringing the total to 213 with nearly 10á thousand confirmed cases.

We're always careful about wash your hands, use sanitizer things like that.

Be vigilant and watch who is around you.

There are currently six confirmed cases in the uá s... so passengers at the rochester international airport are taking precautions.

Actually coming here i wore a mask and i will when i get on an enclosed plane or in a gate area.

A mayo clinic doctor and vaccine expert says while wearing a surgical mask isn't foolproof..it can help stop the spread if i'm infected and i cough i prevent those large respitory droplets from being expelled into the air.

It doesn't stop aerosolized virus and that's a key limitation of those masks.

While the world health organization is calling the outbreak a "global emergency."

And there's still a lot to learn..

Doctors say there is no reason to panic at this point.

However á if you are ill it's a good idea to practice "social distancing."

Staying away from people who are ill or if you're ill staying at home not going to school or work or the mall.

The other thing is very frequent hand washing.keep your hands off your face and those are really key things to american airlines says it will be contacting the impacted customers to help make alternative flight arrangements.

Live in rochester á jessica bringe á kimt news 3./// thanks jessica.

The latest uás victim caught the coronavirus from his wife in chicago.

The latest uás victim caught the coronavirus from his wife in chicago.

The cádác says doctors are also monitoring others across the state of illinois.