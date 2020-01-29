Global  

Former Chiefs, 49ers players inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Former Chiefs, 49ers players inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Former Chiefs, 49ers players inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Two NFL greats went into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this year won Kansas City chief and the other actually a San Francisco 49er between former Chiefs Derrick Johnson the Niners Justin Smith a friendly wager already laid down had a Sunday we had a few bets from push ups and their those guys feeling confident their respective teams Smith knows what it feels like to play in the Super Bowl at.

Super Bowl XLVII with the Niners against Baltimore well Johnson never made it to a Superbowl in his career but he's happy for this Chiefs team really confident of course I don't have to play but haven't Pat Mahomes that that that are kinda you can stick your chest out a little bit more for former head coach Johnson only played five years was career for Andy Reid but he's not short on praise for the future Hall of Fame coach the best hike also had 14 years that I've been play in the NFL is Andy Reid's a guy that always harcon a little things he's always believed that if you can accomplish if you can do little things right & Company something big Niners trying to win their sixth Super Bowl championship I don't see anybody being so see how it goes former team he's got a good team going to the championship and so do so do we do




